Best Telugu Web Series Movie – You may Love to watch

Telugu is one of the popular languages not for those who are from its region but also for the movie and web series lovers. If you know this language, you can have some of the best options for entertainment. Rather than wasting your free time, you can spend your time watching popular Telugu web series available online. Today, the majority of people do not get time to spend on themselves.

When you are at home, free, you can utilize your free time and take full advantage of it by picking the right Telugu Web series. If you are in search of the best 10 Telugu web series, then here is a list. This list is prepared based on the popularity, trend, and entertainment basis.

Top 10 Telugu web series Movies

Here is a list of the top 10 best Telugu web series to enjoy in your free time.

MuddapappuAvakai

This is the first web series released in Telugu and MuddapappuAvakai comprises of 5 episodes. This web series casts NagendraBabu’s daughter NiharikaKonidela. Pratap leads the other major male lead. The story begins with the typical couple’s journey, and it takes you through the story of their love before an arranged marriage. This web series is directed by Pranith Bramandapally, and it is full of comedy dialogues. The dialogues have added flavor to this series, and hence it has attracted a huge audience. Great feeling and fun are guaranteed by this web series.

Mahathalli

If you are searching for a web series with comic essence, then you can watch Mahathalli. The situations in this series can be easily related to your day-to-day life. The storyline introduces you to JahnaviDasetty, a quirky girl. Jahnavi makes videos with an intension to entertain people. The videos are short, quite natural, and they include a hilarious path line. Once you start watching these videos, you will not stop since they can make you curious.

Geetha Subramanyam

This is one of the latest Telugu web series, and it has gained high popularity. Manoj Krishna Tanneru and DarshiniSekhar have taken the lead roles in this series. This web series is all about a couple who are in a live-in relationship. The storyline mainly takes you through common misunderstandings that arose between couples. But, the series is garnished with humor, and it is directed by Srinivas and SivaSai Writings. Geetha Subramanyam is definitely worth watching web series.

Pelli Gola

If you are looking for a Telugu web series with natural humor, then you should choose PelliGola. VarshiniSounderajan and AbijeetDuddala are in lead roles. This series is directed by MallikRam. Pelli Gola is all about a couple who escapes from their marriage and doesn’t want to get married. The storyline is all about forced arrange marriage and but later, the same couple falls in love. This web series is full of family elements and village life.

Pilla:

Pilla, starring AnirudhThotapalli and DhanyaBalakrishna, is a new web series. You can enjoy urban comedy with the theme of pre-marital pregnancy. You can enjoy cliff-hanger drama along with a generous dose of comedy. There are 10 episodes, and Pilla is directed by PavanSadineni.

NenuMeeKalyan

You can see Viswant in the lead role in NenuMeeKalyan. He became popular through Kerintha. Another lead role is played by Shalini. You can enjoy the natural move of comedy, and the series is a family entertainer. The storyline takes you through the life of a radio jockey who is in search of o0f love. Finally, he meets his love and takes supports of friends and family to get her.

Endukila

Among the Telugu web series, available this is one of the brand new web series. You can watch Yamini Bhaskar and star SumanthAshwin in lead roles. This is the best choice if you are in search of comic Telugu web series. There is guaranteed entertainment and Endukila is suitable for people of all ages. It comes with 10 episodes, and the story is all about a guy who believes that his life is full of bad luck. Series of comic errors happen; he falls in love and about turning his bad luck into good. Endukila is directed by Lakshman Karya.

Posh Poris

Posh Poris is directed by AparnaMalladi, and it is one of the recent web series released in Telugu. There are 10 episodes in this series, and SahajaChowdary, AditiMyakal, and HarikaVedula are in leading roles. This series is all about free, fresh lives and independent urban girls. The storyline takes you through their life in apartments and hostels. The main essence of this web series is their lives and their dedication.

NenuNaa Girl Friend

NenuNaa Girl Friend is one of the latest and trending web series in Telugu. Stars IndrajaVemuganti and Adrika Sharma are in lead roles. This web series is the right choice if you are in search of romantic comedy.NenuNaa Girl Friend is directed by Shrekanth. The story is all about an architect named Karthik falling in love with Sruthi. Later one of the colleagues named Priya enters his life and takes him through fascinating events.

Stages of Love

This web series is one of the very popular and first mini web series in Telugu. The story is about Arjun and Monica and their stages of life. This web series is suitable for teenagers since the storyline can easily attract them. Of course, people of all ages can watch this series, and you will not get bored at any point.

Conclusion

There are many web series released in Telugu, and most of them are entertaining. You can utilize these Telugu web series and spend your free time in fun. The above list of 10 the best Telugu web series is worth watching, and you can add them to the list of must-watch web series in Telugu. Most of them are short and attractive, and you cannot stop once you start watching them. The majority of the web series listed here are appropriate for the audience of all ages, and they can bring some entertainment for your free time.

Disclaimer – Thebulletintime does not aim to promote or condone piracy in any way. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This page aims to inform the general public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you not to encourage or engage in piracy in any form.