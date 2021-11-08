Best Anime Traps of All Time

1. Kashima Yuu, Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-kun:

Kashima Yuu plays the main role in the series Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-Kun. Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-Kun is a Japanese four-panel manga series.

The series Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-Kun was written and illustrated by Izumi Tsubaki. In the series Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-Kun, Kashima Yuu is the bestfriend and classmate of Mikoshiba.

She is extroverted, androgynous, and tall. In the first year, Kashima Yuu and Mikoshiba are each other’s rivals, but Kashima Yuu is able to beat Mikoshiba in all aspects.

She wants him to consider her his favorite cute Kohai. She is also the star member of the drama club of the school and also acts in every lead male role.

She sometimes skips club activities and makes bizarre ideas as well as comments about Hori, it makes her the target of his anger.

Kashima has Seo as her singing coach and Kashima is tone-deaf. Rei is her younger sister. The series Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-Kun was directed by Mitsue Yamazaki. It was produced by Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-Kun Production Committee.

The series Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-Kun was written by Yoshiko Nakamura. There are a total of 12 episdes in the series Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-Kun. The series Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-Kun was aired between 7th July 2014 to 22nd September 2014.

2. Kenjiro Hato, Genshiken Nidaime:

Genshiken Nidaime is a manga series. The series Genshiken Nidaime includes comedy and slice of life. The series Genshiken Nidaime has received a great response from the audience.

Kenjiro Hato is playing the second main role in the series Genshiken Nidaime. Kenjiro is a first-year male student.

He is the last to join during the first membership drive of Ogiue. He shares the fujoshi love of yaoi and also loves manga and doujinshi of boys.

It makes him a fudanshi. Just because of this, Kenjiro makes the decision to adopt a female persona along with complete with a near-perfect female voice. Also, attends Genshiken meetings as a girl as he attends classes as a guy.

Members of Genshiken learn his secret, and after that, Kenjiro continues to cross-dress for the meetings, and it leads Genshiken to draft former member Madarame into letting Kenjiro change at his building.

Kenjiro looks and sounds the part well as a girl, and later, guys on campus try to know more about the mysterious beauty, who shows up after classes are over for the day.

Also, Yajima is having a tough time believing that someone who looked beautiful as a girl could really be a guy.

Later, she finds the evidence first hand at the time when Yoshitake and Kenjiro came to her building and the trio got drunk.

After that, Kenjiro does not believe that people see him as beautiful at the time when he dresses as a girl. Hato is one of the paid assistants of Ogiue for her professional manga.

He is the one like Sue, Yajima, and Yoshitake. Kenjiro is gifted at drawing, so, he helps with the background imagery.

In the manga, Kenjiro fastly grows to have a crush on Madarame because of the close relationship they have and it is a part of the harem of Madarame.

As a girl, Kenjiro can gain more confidence and also accept his personality. The anime series Genshiken Nidaime was directed by Takashi Ikehata.

It was produced by Takaya Ibira, Atsushi Yamamori, Naoki Sakamoto, Katsumi Yamaguchi, and Koji Tsukamoto. It was written by Michiko Yokote.

There are a total of 12 episodes in the series Genshiken Nidaime. The series Genshiken Nidaime was aired between 11th October 2004 to 27th December 2004.

3. Kino, Kino no Tabi: The Beautiful World:

Kino no Tabi: The Beautiful World is a Japanese series. The series Kino no Tabi: The Beautiful World has received a good response from the audience.

The series Kino no Tabi: The Beautiful World includes adventure, sci-fi, and philosophical. In the series Kino no Tabi: The Beautiful World, Kino is in the main role.

Kino travels to various countries along with her talking motorcycle Hermes, finds their cultures and people. In the series Kino no Tabi: The Beautiful World, the sex of Kino is ambiguous in the starting, but was confirmed to be female in the fourth episode.

At the time when she meets Hermes and later, borrows the name Kino from another traveler. She is very skilled in combat and also carries both guns as well as knives.

She is also accustomed to life as a traveler. She is very polite and answers questions perfectly to those she meets.

The anime series Kino no Tabi: The Beautiful World was written by Yukie Sugawara. It was directed by Tomohisa Taguchi. The series Kino no Tabi: The Beautiful World includes a total of 12 episodes.

4. Yukimura Kusunoki, Boku wa Tomodachi ga Sukunai:

The series Boku wa Tomodachi ga Sukunai is also known as I Don’t Have Many Friends. Boku wa Tomodachi ga Sukunai is a Japanese light novel series which was written by Yomi Hirasaka, and illustrated by Buriki. It was published by Media Factory.

In the series Boku wa Tomodachi ga Sukunai, Yukimura Kusunoki is in the lead role. Yukimura is an effeminate schoolmate. Yukimura gets first introduced as the stalker of Kodaka.

Yukimura is a gulliable student with low self-esteem. Yukimura believes Kodaka to be a romantic as well as masculine outlaw, who lives life as he wants to, and also pledges to become his underling to find how to become manlier.

Yukimura is claiming to be a boy but Yukimura dresses in the clothes of girls. It is because Yukimura takes to heart Yozora’s flippant comments about clothing and masculinity.

Later, Kodaka finds that Yukimura is a girl and even to own surprise of Yukimura. The anime television series Boku wa Tomodachi ga Sukunai has received a very good response from the audience.

The series Boku wa Tomodachi ga Sukunai was directed by Toru Kitahata. It was written by Yomi Hirasaka. The series Boku wa Tomodachi ga Sukunai includes a total of 12 episodes.

5. Felix Argyle, Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World:

The series Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World is a Japanese anime series. The series Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World has received a great response from the audience.

In the series Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World, Felix Argyle is Crusch’s knight and also a member of the Royal Guard.

Felix is skilled in Water Magic and it also includes healing, and say no to use a sword. Ferris is a male except having a cat-like appearance and is feminine.

He speaks in the third person with the use of female pronouns for himself. He has said that he is in body and in the soul, he is a man. He was later rescued by Crusch herself.

The anime series Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World was directed by Masaharu Watanabe. It was produced by Sho Tanaka, Aya Iizuka, Kazuo Onuki, Mitsuhiro Ogata, Akihito Ikemoto, Eriko Aoki, and Yoshikazu Beniya. It was written by Masahiro Yokotani.

The series Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World includes two seasons and each season includes 25 episodes. The first season of the series Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World was aired between 4th April 2016 to 19th September 2016.

The second season is divided into two parts. The first part was aired between 8th July 2020 to 30th September 2020, and the second part was aired between 6th January 2021 to 24th March 2021.

6. Aoi Hyoudou, Kaichou wa Maid-sama!:

The series Kaichou wa Maid-sama! is also known as The Class President Is a Maid. It is a Japanese manga series by Hiro Fujiwara.

In the series Kaichou wa Maid-sama!, Aoi Hyoudou is the nephew of Satsuki. He is the son of the older brother of Satsuki. He is a student of Seisen Middle School and he loves crossdressing.

Aoi Hyoudou likes cute things and being the center of attention. He has androgynous features and it allows him to pass off as a girl and also his female persona is known as an acute internet idol.

Aoi Hyoudou loves toys with the feelings of men but is later exposed as a boy by Misaki. Aoi Hyoudou is short-tempered and has little patience, and also sometimes mood swings.

Misaki thinks that he hates her. He sometimes scolds her for her poor fashion sense as well as unfeminine strength. After that, he yells at Misaki for not being decisive about her relationship with Usui, and also for leading Shintani on, even if she does unintentionally.

The series Kaichou wa Maid-sama! is a very popular anime tv series. The series Kaichou wa Maid-sama! has received 8 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Kaichou wa Maid-sama! was written by Mamiko Ikeda. It was produced by Akio Matsuda. It was directed by Hiroaki Sakurai.

7. Hideyoshi Kinoshita, Baka to Test to Shoukanjuu:

The series Baka to Test to Shoukanjuu is also known as Idiots – Tests – and Summoned Beasts. The series Baka to Test to Shoukanjuu has received a positive response from the audience.

In the series Baka to Test to Shoukanjuu, Hideyoshi Kinoshita is in the main cast. He is a chilled and also a feminine-looking bishonen. He is the younger twin brother of Yuko Kinoshita of Class 2-A.

Hideyoshi Kinoshita looks identical to his twin sister except for his male body. Just because of that, his male peers and a lot of his female peers see him as a female, and it upsets him because he does not express it strongly.

Hideyoshi Kinoshita’s feminine looks are the subject of fanservice and going so far in order to make him strong appear as a female.

At the starting of the series, Hideyoshi Kinoshita was found to have his own school locker room, and also a separate bathhouse because of society acknowledging him as his gender.

Hideyoshi Kinoshita is helpful and he is also willing to support any of his friend’s activities. But he is very bad at academics. He is very talented in acting. The series Hideyoshi Kinoshita has received 7.3 out of 10 on IMDb.

There are two seasons in the series Baka to Test to Shoukanjuu. The first season of the series Baka to Test to Shoukanjuu includes a total of 15 episodes. It was aired between 6th January 2010 to 30th March 2011.

The second season of the series Baka to Test to Shoukanjuu includes a total of 13 episodes. It was aired between 8th July 2011 to 30th September 2011.

8. Aoi Futaba, You’re Under Arrest:

The series You’re Under Arrest is a Japanese anime series. The series You’re Under Arrest has received a great response from the audience.

The series You’re Under Arrest was directed by Hiroshi Watanabe and Junji Nishimura. It was produced by Tetsuo Gensho, Kazunori Noguchi, and Hiroyuki Fukumoto. It was written by Hiroshi Watanabe.

In the series Aoi Futaba, Aoi Futaba is in the lead cast. Aoi Futaba is a transgender woman officer in the series You’re Under Arrest.

9. Gasper Vladi, High School DxD:

High School DxD is a Japanese anime television series. The series High School DxD has received 7.6 out of 10 on IMDb. The series High School DxD has received a positive response from the audience.

In the series High School DxD, Gasper Vladi is a cross-dressing dhamphir, who is a half-vampire boy. He is a bishop on Rias’s team.

His scared gear and forbidden Balor view, which let him freeze time whatever in his field of vision. But he can not control it and just because of this, he gets sealed in a remote room in the school. He acts as a shut-in.

Gasper Vladi gets ridiculed by the Vampires including those in his clan. Gasper tends to hide a lot and not make friends. Club rescues him from the clutches of Cattleya Leviathan, and after that, he becomes more open to attend school.

He hides his face under a paper bag and he can’t control his power better after drinking the blood of Issei. The series High School DxD is also available to watch on the OTT platform Netflix.

10. Haku, Naruto:

Naruto is a very popular Japanese anime tv series. The series Naruto has received a very positive response from the audience. The series Naruto has received 8.3 out of 10 on IMDb.

Haku is playing the role of antagonist in the series Naruto. Haku is the most faithful follower of Zabuza Momochi. Haku was previously lived as an orphan.

But later, Haku started working for Zabuza. His father killed his mother at the time when he found that Haku possesses a genetic ability, Hyoton.

It allows him to mix wind and water elements in order to create ice, and it was considered a threat. After that, Haku killed his father.

Zabuza finds Haku after wandering from place to place. Zabuza is who recognized the talent of Haku and agrees to take him in as a tool. Later, Haku becomes protective and loyal to Zabuza.

