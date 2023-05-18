Babylon Berlin Season 5 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, and Everything You Need to Know

Regarding neo-noir thriller drama, Babylon Berlin stands out from other thriller drama series. Since the series includes lots of thrillers, mystery, and suspense, fans are excited to know about the future of Babylon Berlin.

Babylon Berlin is a German neo-noir drama series adapted from famous German novelist Volker Kutscher’s Gereon Rath Series. Later, the series was created and developed by German director and screenwriters Tom Tykwer, Henk Handloegten, and Achim von Borries.

Babylon Berlin runs four seasons from October 2017 to October 2022. Also, Babylon Berlin has earned 8.4/10 on IMDb. Here, you will find the release date, list of cast members, and trailer release for Babylon Berlin Season 5.

Babylon Berlin Season 5 Release Date

Babylon Berlin is German neo-noir drama series that follows a crime-thriller drama story. The showrunners like Tom Tykwer and Achim von Borries released the first season of Babylon Berlin on October 13, 2017.

When it was released for the first season, fans praised the creators’ efforts and released the second season on November 10, 2017. The further seasons were also released in 2020 and 2022.

The latest season of Babylon Berlin was released on October 8, 2022. Now it’s been more than six months, and the showrunners haven’t announced the release date for Babylon Berlin Season 6. But whenever the show makers announce anything about the future of Babylon Berlin, we will update you with the latest information.

Babylon Berlin Series Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Babylon Berlin is considered one of the most outstanding series. The show makers like Tom Tykwer, Achim von Borries, and Henk Handloegten have put all their efforts into producing this entertaining series.



The plot of Babylon Berlin starts with a post-world War II and its impact on Germany. The show also revolves around the Nazi’s powers to control the world. Babylon Berlin also includes the city of Berlin and Gereon Rath (Volker Bruch), an ex-officer of the imperial Germany Army. Here, Gereon Rath was assigned to dismantle an extortion ring.

The story has lots of suspense, crime, thriller, twists, and turns, giving viewers the most exciting experience. Apart from Inspector Gereon Rath, Babylon Berlin includes Charlotte Ritter (Liv Lisa Fries), a chief detective inspector, Bruno Wolter, August Benda (Matthias Brandt), Greta Overbeck, and many others.

Overall, the series has worked well for the viewers and can improve some scene elements. For instance, the show has singularly depicted the whole concept. On the other hand, the showrunners can also work to enhance the overall performance of the characters.

However, the show has received a great response from the audience and critics; therefore, fans expect the fifth installment of Babylon Berlin. But as discussed above, the show makers have not announced the release date or renewal for Babylon Berlin Season 5. So we, as fans, can only wait for the official confirmations from the team members.



If and when the showrunners will release Babylon Berlin Season 5, the viewers will surely get the opportunity to enjoy more intense drama, thriller, mysteries, and suspense. Till then, enjoy this article and watch the earlier seasons of Babylon Berlin. The following section will give you all the info about Babylon Berlin Season 5 cast members, trailer updates, and more.

Babylon Berlin Season 5 Cast Members

Without the hard work and dedication of the featured artist, this German neo-noir crime drama wouldn’t get the recognition it has received now.



The Babylon Berlin has featured many talented actors and actresses. It includes,

Volker Bruch as Inspector Gereon Rath

Liv Lisa Fries as Charlotte Ritter

Peter Kurth as Bruno Wolter

Matthias Brandt as August Benda

Leonie Benesch as Greta Overbeck

Severija Janusauskaite as Countess Svetlana Sorokina

Ivan Shvedoff as Alexei Kardakov

Lars Eidinger as Alfred Nyssen

Anton von Lucke as Stephan Janicke

Misel Maticevic as Edgar Kasabian

Henning Peker as Franz Krajewski

Fritzi Haberlandt as Elisabeth Behnke

Karl Markovics as Samuel Katelbach

Jens Harzer as Dr. Anno Schmidt

Ernst Stotzner as Major General Wilhelm Seegers

Jordis Triebel as Dr. Volcker

Christian Friedel as Reinhold Graf

Denis Burgazliev as Col. Trokhin

Thomas Thieme as Karl Zorgiebel

Hannah Herzsprung as Helga Rath

Ivo Pietzcker as Moritz Rath

Benno Furmann as Colonel Gottfried Wendt

Ronald Zehrfeld as Walter Weintrau

Sascha Nathan as Hermann Blank

Joachim Meyerhoff as Richter Voss

Barbara Philipp as Iron-Else

Where To Watch Babylon Berlin Season 5?

Babylon Berlin is the complete package of crime drama and thriller. Many fans are also expecting the renewal and spin-offs of this fantastic drama series.

Most intelligent & complex television drama I've seen for a long while pic.twitter.com/6xMqWPIb0x — William Dalrymple (@DalrympleWill) January 18, 2021

However, if you are new to German dramas and want to explore more about this thriller drama series, you can watch the whole episode on Disney+ and Netflix. All the episodes of Babylon Berlin Seasons are available on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Babylon Berlin Season 5?

The show makers have not announced the official release dates for Babylon Berlin Season 5. Similarly, the numbers of episodes are also unavailable for the upcoming installment of Babylon Berlin.



Still, according to previous records, the seasons have been released eight episodes for the first two seasons, and for the later seasons, the showrunners have dropped twelve episodes. So, ten episodes would be released with another season of Babylon Berlin.

Babylon Berlin Season 5 Makers Team

It would be disrespectful to conclude this blog post without mentioning the due credit to the team members working behind the cameras. We often know about the star cast members of a successful drama series, but only a few of us hardly know about the production team members.

Our favorite BABYLON BERLIN season 4/series 4 will be out in June 2022!#BabylonBerlinBabble podcast will return to talk Gereon Rath & Charlotte as the Roaring '20s become the Great Depression!#BabylonBerlin #Netflix #SkyAtlantic #DasErste #ARD #Sky1https://t.co/PP9yG3xyAn pic.twitter.com/UVreRhxI52 — Double P HQ Podcasts (@DoublePHQ) December 22, 2021

Babylon Berlin is an adaptation of the Gereon Rath Series. Volker Kutscher initially wrote it. In addition, Henk Handloegten, Tom Tykwer, and Achim von Borries directed the whole series.

Moreover, Stefan Arndt, Michael Polle, and Uwe Schott are the producers of Babylon Berlin. The average running time for the Babylon Berlin season is 45 minutes, and as of now, showrunners have released four seasons of the series.

Babylon Berlin Season 5 Trailer Release

As mentioned, the creators or writers have not announced the official release date for Babylon Berlin Season 5. Not only that, but the teaser trailer is also unavailable for the next season.

However, we have added a trailer for Babylon Berlin Season 4. If you have not watched the previous seasons of this series, you can watch the trailer to get a brief idea about the core concept of the Babylon Berlin series.

Final Thoughts

That’s all readers! Babylon Berlin has enough potential to be released for the fifth season. However, the creators have not announced the final release date for Babylon Berlin Season 5.

Still, we expect makers to release Babylon Berlin Season 5 by the end of 2024. Whatever the case, we will provide you with the latest information about your favorite series. In addition, if you are fond of watching crime-thriller drama series, you may also like The White Lotus Season 3, Last One Standing Season 2, 1899 Season 2, and more.

Lastly, refresh our website regularly for more information on Babylon Berlin Season 5. Moreover, feel free to share your thoughts and opinions about the series in the comment box.