Avoid these scams when filing your taxes

Every year, evil people and groups swindle taxpayers in the United States and take millions of dollars from the government using techniques and technologies that go from the old school to the most advanced.

This year is no different. During 2018, for example, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) noticed a 60 percent increase in fraudulent emails seeking to steal money or tax data. This is why the IRS has issued numerous warnings on how to identify dangers and strategies to stay out of the scammers’ sights.

Even if you have been careful with your sensitive information, the negligence of others can put you on dangerous ground. Previously, Equifax, one of the three major credit bureaus, lost control of its clients’ information, including their Social Security number, address, credit card numbers, and date of birth. The company estimates that the information for 143 million people, mostly in the United States, was exposed.

This is a short list of some of the most popular hoaxes and how to keep your identity and refund safe.

How does it work: One of the most blatant scams are scammers who call claiming to represent the IRS and demand immediate tax payment. They call from a phone number that may appear to be from the IRS and then threaten, tease, and intimidate to try to get you to make a hasty decision. Many times they request a transfer of funds through a gift card or electronic transfer. These thieves increasingly use email and social media channels for their misdeeds.

How to protect yourself: You should know that the IRS never calls or shows up at your house to demand immediate payment, especially by credit card or bank transfer. In fact, the IRS offers an opportunity to appeal and offers different ways to resolve a tax debt.

The first thing you should do is hang up the phone as the IRS would never call to make threats or demand immediate tax payment. Also, if you have doubts about your account information, you can check the information online and check if you have a debt. You can also call the IRS directly at 1-800-908-4490.

The surprise refund

How does it work: In the words of the IRS, this is a new version of an old hack. After criminals obtain your sensitive personal information, such as a Social Security number and tax documents, they can easily file a fraudulent statement in your name. Once the funds reach your bank account, criminals, posing as someone from the IRS or a collection agent, contact you to demand the money you received illegally, depositing it in an account or sending it to an address.

Cloudmark

How to protect yourself: You should be alert if you receive a demand for payment, refund or message from the IRS, or from the person making the tax declaration, about various declarations presented with your Social Security number. If they send you a refund in error, don’t spend it because the IRS surely asks you to return it. If you suspect that you are a victim of a tax scam, file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission; Request that major credit bureaus place a “fraud alert” on your record, and contact the IRS by calling 1-800-908-4490.

The electronic Trojan horse

How does it work: Thieves have had years to hone their email tricks and have recently expanded to text messages. Scams phishing have become much more sophisticated, with messages that look incredibly authentic and trick victims into delivering sensitive information or installing malware. A particularly bold trick is that the scammer, using the IRS name and logo, alerts taxpayers about precisely the deception they are trying to perpetrate, before requesting personal information. You should know that criminals are now targeting tax professionals in addition to taxpayers.

This type of email usually makes an urgent call to click on a link to update an account. This link often sends the victim to what appears to be a trustworthy site but is actually a phishing controlled by the scammer, which could install malicious software on your computer.

Beware of any communication you receive by email, text message, or social media that says it is from the IRS.

How to protect yourself: You should be very careful with any communication you receive via email, text message, or social media that says it is from the IRS, a tax professional, or financial organization. (If you receive such a message, the IRS requests that you send it to [email protected]) Again, the IRS never initiates a contact to request personal or financial information.

You should know that the IRS regularly updates its website with information about scams and how to respond you have had a problem.

False donations

How does it work: According to information from the IRS, scammers create fraudulent charitable organizations to attract tax deductible donations. This mode of scam is usually more common after natural disasters. The way they operate is by contacting their victims by phone, email or even in person. They present themselves as IRS workers in order to gain access to personal information.

How to protect yourself: Initially, remember that you should never provide personal or financial information, such as your Social Security number. Likewise, before making any type of donation, check that it is a real organization with the help of this list provided by the IRS, where you can search for qualified organizations to make tax deductible donations.

In summary, the IRS: