Apple’s control for augmented reality glasses leaks

Apple is working on virtual reality glasses and the control he would be using leaked on Thursday, March 26.

The trustworthy MacRumors site released an image of this control on Thursday, which appears to be very small, simple, and very much like a control used by HTC in a virtual reality product. Control leaked through iOS 14, a version of the operating system that Apple is already developing and that would launch in the fall.

The resemblance to an HTC product is logical. In 2017, it was reported that Apple was using HTC products for prototyping and internal testing in its offices. It is unknown if HTC and Apple are working together or at least that the Taiwanese firm is giving some feedback to the Cupertino firm. Apple does not comment on reports or leaks.

MacRumors also reveals the development of an augmented reality game that Apple engineers would be using in a crosswalk. The game consists of a “street bowling game”, in which a user can place a virtual bowling lane on the crosswalk and allow them to drop the pine trees located on the other side of the street. This game, says MacRumors, can only be activated and played at an intersection 5 miles from the Apple Park campus.

The new evidence shows that Apple is working on these augmented reality glasses, which various reports put on the market for 2021 or 2022.

Apple has not commented on the development of these glasses, but Tim Cook, the company’s chief executive, has repeatedly shown his interest and excitement in this industry. Apple would be opting for augmented reality over virtual reality, since the former does not obstruct vision as much as virtual reality does.

