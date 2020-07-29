Apple Watch Series 6 may detect panic attacks: report

Angela Lang / CNET



The next Apple Watch Series 6 It could predict when you’re going to have a panic attack – and help you manage it.

Apple would be working so that the Health application of the Apple Watch offers, in addition to support for physical health, support for mental health, according to a video by the renowned Apple specialist youtuber EverythingApplePro. The video was previously reported by PhoneArena.

According to youtuber, the Apple Watch Series 6 would use the electrocardiogram (ECG) monitor – already available on the device – in combination with the blood oxygenation level meter that expected to arrive with the new watch, to detect when the user is stressed or anxious. The watch would have the ability to automatically detect panic attacks before they appear based on these two biometric data and information added manually by users in the Health app about symptoms they experience before and during attacks.

The goal would be to detect panic attacks before they happen and to assist the user with breathing exercises or recommendations such as stopping while driving. At the moment, this information has not been confirmed by Apple, so we cannot take it as true. The company will announce the features of the Apple Watch Series 6 in its official presentation, which is expected in the fall along with the iPhone 12.

Apple does not comment on rumors or leaks.

