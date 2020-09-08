Apple to launch another iPad Pro, now with a mini-LED screen, this year: report

Manzana



Apple prepares the launch of a new model of iPad Pro which would arrive later this year, according to DigiTimes sources.

The new tablet will have a screen made by mini-LED, adds the report of the media that is usually reliable. Mini-LED screens have similar characteristics to the main benefits of OLED screens, such as more realistic blacks, better dynamic range and optimization of battery consumption.

Apple does not comment on rumors and reports.

Two iPad Pro models in the same year contrasts with what happened in 2019, a year in which Apple forgot to update its more powerful tablets. The DigiTimes report becomes important when taking into account the multiple reports suggesting an iPad Pro with mini-LED screen.

Apple released the week of March 16 a new iPad Pro model that now has a dual camera on the back, a LiDAR sensor for better mapping of the surroundings and a new A12Z Bionic processor. However, the design, connectivity, and other features remain similar to the 2018 iPad Pro.

The launch of a second model in 2020, possibly happening in October, would bring this new mini-LED screen as the main novelty, in addition to the rumored 5G connectivity, which would also reach the iPhone 12.

