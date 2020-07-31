Apple releases updates for Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad and Mac

Screenshot Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Apple released the week of April 6 new versions of their operating systems for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and the Mac.

The new versions are iOS 13.4.1 for iPhone, iPadOS 13.4.1 for iPad, watchOS 6.2.1 for Apple Watch and macOS Catalina 10.15.4 for Mac. New versions include fixes in FaceTime and Bluetooth.

The new software is now available to download from all devices, except Apple Watch, since its update is done through the Watch app on the iPhone with which it is paired. The Apple Watch, in addition, needs to be connected to the charging base and with at least 50 percent battery.

The first fix is ​​FaceTime call compatibility between devices in different categories like an iPhone and Mac. IOS 13.4.1 includes a fix to the Bluetooth menu in the Control Center. On Mac, patch 10.15.4 includes improvements to the performance of USB-C connectors. The clock fixes a problem also related to FaceTime.

The iPad also has changes specifically for the second generation of the 11-inch and 12-inch Pro models. iPadOS 13.4.1 improves the operation of the flashlight when a user activates it from the locked screen or from the Control Center.

