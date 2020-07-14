Apple buys NextVR, a virtual reality content company

Angela Lang / CNET



Apple bought virtual reality content company NextVR, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The Cupertino firm confirmed the acquisition to Bloomberg, although the cost of the acquisition was not disclosed, although, for its part, 9to5Mac says it would be valued at about $ 100 million. The purchase of NextVR is, at least, the third purchase of Apple so far this year, after the signing of the weather app Dark Sky and from Voysis, an Irish company focused on voice technology.

NextVR is a company focused on distributing virtual reality content to compatible glasses from Microsoft, HTC, Facebook (Oculus), HTC, among others. The company, based in California, United States, has alliances with the NBA and Wimbledon for the transmission of sports thanks to specialized cameras. NextVR also has rights to broadcast music events and even had rights to broadcast political debates during the 2016 US election process.

NextVR began closing operations this week, he said. Bloomberg And while the merger is not yet complete, some company employees will move to Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California. Apple said to Bloomberg that does not comment on the acquisitions or the reasons for them.

Apple has wide interest in the world of virtual reality and augmented reality. It is an open secret that Apple is working on some augmented reality glasses which will launch between 2021 and 2020. The company, with the acquisition of NextVR, could gain experience in the distribution of content to similar glasses as the ones it is developing.

Apple has not commented on the launch of the glasses.