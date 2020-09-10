Apple Announces New iPad Pro with LiDAR Scanner and New MacBook Air

Manzana



Apple announced on Wednesday, March 18, a new iPad Pro tablet in two sizes and new laptops MacBook Air, becoming the first products announced by the company so far in a complicated 2020.

The products, although important, were announced simply with a statement posted on Apple’s official website. The company never confirmed an event in March, but was expected to hold a presentation this month to announce the new products revealed this Wednesday, in addition to the highly speculated one. iPhone SE 2, also known as iPhone 9, which was not part of the ad. This supposed event would have been canceled, or postponed, as a result of the coronavirus COVID-19.

“He has advanced new technologies never before available in mobile computing, “Phil Schiller, Apple’s vice president of marketing, said in the announcement.” Combining the most advanced mobile display and powerful performance, professional cameras, professional audio, a LiDAR scanner and keyboard With trackpad, this will be a leap for the iPad. There is no other device quite like the iPad Pro and our consumers are going to love it. ”

Although Wednesday’s announcements are not as attractive as an iPhone, the Mac and iPad are quite a big business for Apple and one that needs attention and updating. In the company’s fourth fiscal quarter, which spans the month of December and which traditionally translates into high sales, Apple earned US $ 5.977 million from the sale of the iPad, down from US $ 6.729 million in the same period of 2018. The Mac also had a slight drop in revenue in that period.

With the new models, Apple seeks to incentivize the sales of both products and cope with the inevitable loss caused by the closure of stores around the world due to the recent pandemic. The iPad Pro, a tablet that is designed for professionals in design, editing and photography and that since 2018 has not received improvements, was slightly updated inside. The exterior, however, remains unchanged and maintains the design of slim bezels and a body that makes the iPhone 4 long for.

The iPad Pro integrates a new LiDAR scanner (Light Detection and Ranging) that seeks to change the rules of augmented reality. These types of sensors are used to determine distance and measure how long it takes for light to reach an object and bounce it off. Apple will use this scanner to measure the bounce of light up to distances of 5 meters, both indoors and outdoors, and from a minimum of 30 centimeters. Apple says this sensor makes the iPad Pro “the best device for augmented reality.” It is used to measure objects, from their distance and volume to their height and length. With LiDAR the new iPad Pro can place virtual objects in the physical world with much greater speed and precision to, for example, determine the best furniture for a living room or dining room.

The new iPad Pro includes an A12Z Bionic processor, from the same family as the A12X Bionic from the past iPad Pro. However, Apple continues to ensure that the new iPad Pro will be faster than almost any current laptop, thanks to its eight-core processor and eight-core graphics card.

Apple also released a new keyboard for the two sizes of the iPad Pro (11-inch and 12.9-inch that can be used with previous iPad Pro models). Keyboard Magic Keyboard includes full-size keys, movement arrows, space bar, and finally a trackpad. The new keyboard remains attached to the iPad Pro by magnets and allows the iPad to float without touching the surface below. The new Magic Keyboard also has a USB-C port on the hinge to charge the iPad while in use. The keyboard will go on sale for $ 299 in May.

Companies like Logitech will also make trackpad keyboards for the iPad. In the case of Logitech, it will release these covers in May for all existing iPad models, not just the Pro two. Trackpad support will arrive in iPadOS OS update 13.4 on March 24.

The new MacBook Air comes months after Apple announced the 16-inch MacBook Pro in October as an attempt to fix his ongoing keyboard issues. Apple began with the 16-inch notebook a keyboard change to leave behind the criticized and problematic butterfly mechanism keyboard and return to the conventional but reliable scissor keyboard.

The new laptop also drops in price and will now cost US $ 999, has more processing power and twice the storage than the previous version (launched in 2019). Now, the MacBook Air offers 256GB of base storage (although it can fit up to 2TB) and the option to configure between 8GB and 16GB of RAM.

Last but not least, Apple made a few tweaks to the Mac mini, its smallest and most affordable desktop. The Mac mini starts at $ 799 with 256GB of internal storage, and the $ 1,099 model goes on to offer 512GB of storage. The rest of the specifications remain the same.

