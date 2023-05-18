Another Self Season 2, Release Date, Trailer, Cast Member, and Everything You Need To Know

In today’s world, Turkish series are also gaining popularity in the series world, like American Series, Korean Series, Thai Series, etc. Also, there are many famous Turkish series, like Love 101, Black and White Love, The Gift, and many more. So, here in this article, we will discuss one such famous series, Another Self, which was Awesomely created by Nuran Evren Sit and Directed by Burcu Alptekin.

If we talk about the IMDb Rating of one of the well-known and recently released Turkish series, Another Self Season 1, is 6.4 out of 10.

After the massive success of Another Self Season 1, released on 28th July 2022, the fans need to be calmer to watch season 2 of the series, which was yet in production.

But, not to worry, here in this article, we have mentioned all the essential information about Another Self Season 2, including its release date, storyline, and much more.

Another Self Season 2 Cast Member:

Another Self series, season 1, was gaining popularity because of the excellent cast member performance in the entire series.

So, the fans are constantly keeping their eyes on all the latest updates through which they can know about the casting list for the forthcoming series. So, here we have presented the expected cast member list of Another Self season 2, which includes the characters like;

Seda Balkan as Leyla

Bonsu Yilmaz as Sengi

Murat Boz as Toorak

Fiat Tanis as Zara

Tubu Buyukustun as Ade, etc.

The name mentioned above plays the role of the main character in the Another Self season. Not only this, but the series also has many supporting roles, which are incredibly performed by Riza Kocaoglu, Ummu Kurt, Fusan Demirep, Serkan Altunorak, etc.

But the main problem is that the fans need to be sure about the series happening, so they first have to wait until the release announcement. If there is Another Self season 2, the list of cast members mentioned above will be part of it.

Another Self Season 1 Overview:

The story writing of this series is just WOW, like it was so amazing. The first season of the series was released on 28th July 2022. Also, an exciting thing about the series is that the character Seda Bakan, and Tuba Buyukustun, well-known faces of the Turkish tv series, are also a part of the series and play a leading roles.

The creator of the series has beautifully portrayed the story of three best friends since they are studying together at university. Out of these three friends, one is Ada, who is now become a Surgeon; Another is Sevgi, who has just started her role as Attorney; and Leyla, who is married and has a little kid.

And, even after many busy schedules, all three are still closest friends. One day they all three decide to meet again, where Ada and Sevgi learn that Leyla has Cancer, but Leyla is not looking at all. She is fighting such a substantial disease.

Also, Ada suggested Leyla concern a doctor about her disease. Still, Leyla ignored it, and she asked that is there any way to know how much time she had left to live her life; in this response, Sevgi said that there might be a chance that some person could learn about it, so let’s search for that person who is aware of all those things.

And they started finding such a person and came to know that a person named Zaman, who is living in Ayvalk, could help them with this, so all three started searching for him in Ayvalk.

So, in the end, both the pal, Ada, and Sevgi, are ready to travel with her to Ayvalk, through which they can go along with Leyla to meet the person named Zaman.

Another Self Season 2 Expected Storyline:

The makers have yet to release any official announcement regarding season 2 of the series; even it is not sure whether it will happen.

So, in this situation, it is tough to assume the storyline of Another Self Season 2. But still, by seeing season 1, we can make a few assumptions related to season 2 based on season 1.

As we have previously discussed, season 1 ended in a situation where the three are planning to travel to the Ayvalk to find the identity of Zaman.

So, in the forthcoming series season, it will likely have much more twists and turns; also, the chances that the makers may introduce a few more new faces are high.

But still, we have to wait for a few more months because there is still no confirmed news about the happening of Another Self Season 2.

Another Self Season 2 Release Date:

There has yet to be a confirmation about the happening of the forthcoming season, but it is believed that if it is going to happen, it will be released by the end of 2023 or by the start of 2024.

Also, the forthcoming season may have eight episodes, like its season 1.

Do you know where to Watch Another Self Season 2?

Most of the Turkish series were released on the Netflix and Prime video platforms, so The Another Self is also available on the original Netflix platform.

So, all the viewers can watch the entire season of Another Self only on its Netflix Platform. All the upcoming season-related information was also available on the same platform.

FAQs:

Is Another Self-worth Watching?

Well, it entirely depends on individual choice. Some enjoy the series, while on the other hand, some have found loopholes in it.

How does Another Self end?

The series has a happy ending, in which fans see that Fiko finally confesses his love to Sevgi and asks her to marry him, and they both get married.

What is the name of the therapy in Another Self?

A top-rated series, Another Self is mainly based on a psychotherapeutic technique named Family Constellation Therapy.

Where does Another Self take place?

The entire shooting of The Another Self was set on an idyllic seaside of a Turkey town.

Another Self Season 2 Trailer:

As we talked about before, there is no confirmation about the happening of season 2, but we will update you with all the official announcements.

Until that moment, you can re-watch the trailer of Another Self Season 1, which is already linked above.

Final Words:

Another Self series is a well-known Turkish series created by Nuran Evren Sit and Directed by Burcu Alptekin. The series has beautifully covered the storyline of three friends who meet at the university and become friends.

Season one of the Another Self series won the heart of many of its fans, and now they all are excited to watch the forthcoming season, whose happening is yet to be confirmed.

So, by seeing the fan’s excitement to know the details about the forthcoming season, here in this article, we have noted all the essential information regarding its storyline, trailer, release date, etc.

We hope that you guys are enjoying reading our article and staying connected with our website to learn more about all the updates regarding the latest and forthcoming series and season.