Angelina Jolie Gives Death Stare To a Fan Who Recording Her At Hollywood Bowl

Recently, Angelina Jolie was at the Hollywood Bowl. She was spending time under the open sky. Angelina Jolie was stressed because she is fighting the custody battle for their children with Brad Pitt, who is her ex-husband.

Angelina Jolie looked stressed and also slowly grooved to the music. Angelina Jolie was having stress because she keeps fighting for the custody of her kid with Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie was at the Hollywood Bowl, and she was spending some time with herself. She was wearing all black. Angelina Jolie was in the VIP booth, and there, some fans start recording her.

She was not happy at that time. As her fan kept recording her, Angelina Jolie looked at him and gave him a death stare.

This video went viral, and the netizen captioned it; saw Angelina Jolie at the Hollywood Bowl tonight; she just sat there moving her head to the music all night; she did not dance, and also did not interact with anyone.

He also added that look at the death stare she gave me. The custody batter with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is the most debated topic on the internet.

In the past hearings, the two had faced many problems, and now they are fully stressed. Angelina Jolie tries to keep fighting the battle, and she does not want to settle down for joint custody with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

