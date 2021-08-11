Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly Drop Born With Horns, A New Album

Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker again collabrating and this time with matching tattoos. The two has collabrated in the past and recently, they have announced thier next joint venture titled Born With Horns with the matching tattoos.

Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker have recently announced the new album. The real name of Machine Gun Kelly is Colson Baker. On 9th August, Machine Gun Kelly has announced his sixth studio album – Born with Horns on Instagram.

Machine Gun Kelly also featured Travis Barker in his post. They both showed off their tattoss in the announcement for their new album. Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker have worked together in the past on their pop-punk album tickets to My Downfall.

Machine Gun Kelly is an American singer, rapper, actor, and songwriter. His another name is MGK. He was born on 22nd April 1990 in Houston, Texas, U.S.

Machine Gun Kelly has received many awards such as Billboard Music Award, MTV Europe Music Award, MTV Video Music Award, MtvU Woodie Award, Ohio Hip Hop Award, and Radio Disney Music Award.

Machine Gun Kelly has worked in many films such as Beyond the Lights, Punk’s Dead, Nerve, Viral, The Land, Bird Box, Big Time Adolescence, Captive State, The Dirt, The King of Staten Island, Project Power, Jackass Forever, The Last Son of Isaac Lemay, Midnight in the Switchgrass, etc.

Travis Barker is an American musician. He is also a songwriter and record producer. Travis Barker was born on 14th November 1975 in Fontana, California, U.S.

Travis Barker has worked in many films such as American Pie, The Uretha Chronicles, Two Guy – a Girl – and a Pizza Place, Jailbait, MADtv, MTV Cribs, The Simpsons, Meet the Barkers, Start The Machine, The Hard Times of RJ Berger, The Eric Adrew Show, The Joe Rogan Experience, Downfalls High, etc.

