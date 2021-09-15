An Unfinished Life – Worth to watch Online?:

An Unfinished Life is a 2005 American drama movie and is based on the memoir of the same name by James (Jim) Denton Taylor. The movie was directed and written by Robert Dornhelm and it stars Robert Redford, Jennifer Lopez, and Morgan Freeman.

The film tells the story of Eudora Barrett (Jennifer Lopez), a divorced single mother who falls in love with her late husband’s grandson, Henry (Henry Thomas) but because he suffers from juvenile Alzheimer’s disease they cannot marry or have any children together. It follows the tragic life of Eudora – from her unhappy childhood to loneliness as a single mother – to her eventual happiness with Henry and his family.

synopsis of the movie

Eudora Barrett (Jennifer Lopez) is a divorced, single mother who falls in love with her husband’s grandson, Henry (Henry Thomas). Eudora and her husband used to live on a vast cattle ranch until they moved to the city after she was widowed. Eudora and Henry meet at the hospital where he is receiving treatment for Juvenile Alzheimer’s disease and they fall in love. However, due to his illness, they cannot marry or have children together. The story follows the life of Eudora – from her unhappy childhood to loneliness as a single mother – to her eventual happiness with Henry and his family.

Describe how Henry feels when he initially meets Eudora

When Henry first meets Eudora, he is at a hospital. He is seated on a bench and she walks up to him and asks if she can sit down. When they meet, Henry says, “What a beautiful name. Where does it come from?” Eudora responds, “It’s from a character in “The Autobiography of Alice B. Toklas” by Gertrude Stein”.

How does Eudora feel about Henry being institutionalized at the state hospital?

When Eudora came home, she asked Henry to tell her about his life before she met him. Henry explained that he had been institutionalized at the state hospital for five years. He told her how it took him four years to get used to living there and the other year was “a piece of cake”.

Here are some movie websites where you may watch the movie, Netflix, Vudu, and YouTube.

Currently, the movie is available on Vudu and YouTube. It has a rating of 6.5/10 from IMDb on 2 reviews, 7/10 from Rotten Tomatoes on 12 reviews, an average score of 4.9 out of 5 stars from Amazon users.