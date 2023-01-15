American Housewife Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

American Housewife is an American tv sitcom. It has received a great response from the audience. It has received 7.3 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series American Housewife is full of comedy. Read the complete article to get all the details about the sixth season of the series American Housewife.

American Housewife Season 6:

American Housewife is a family comedy narrated by Katie, who is a strong-willed mother, and she raises her flawed family in a wealthy town filled with perfect wives as well as their perfect offspring.

The series American Housewife was created by Sarah Dunn. It stars Katy Mixon, Daniel DiMaggio, and Diedrich Bader.

It was written by Sarah Dunn, Lindsey Stoddart, Anthony Lombardo, Donald Diego, Nick Roth, Brian Donovan, Ed Herro, Stephanie Birkitt, Kenny Schwartz, Rick Wiener, Henning Fog, Jonathan Fener, and Taylor Hamra.

It was directed by Chris Koch, Melissa Kosar, John Putch, Ken Whittingham, Paul Murphy, Randall Keenan Winston, Rebecca Asher, David L. Bertman, Helen Hunt, John Fortenberry, Alisa Statman, Ryan Case, Declan Lowney, Nirvana Adams, and Eyal Gordin.

American Housewife Season 1 includes a total of 23 episodes. American Housewife Season 2 includes a total of 24 episodes.

American Housewife Season 3 includes a total of 23 episodes. American Housewife Season 4 includes a total of 20 episodes.

American Housewife Season 5 includes a total of 13 episodes titled Graduation, Psych, Coupling, Homeschool Sweet Homeschool, Kids These Days, Mother’s Little Helper, Under Pressure, Encourage – Discourage, The Heist, Getting Frank With The Ottos, The Guardian, How Oliver Got His Groove Back, and The Election.

There is no update about the number of episodes in the sixth season of the series American Housewife. Let’s see what happens next.

The series American Housewife was executively produced by Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Kenny Schwartz, Rick Wiener, Randall Winston, Jonathan Fener, and Ruben Fleischner.

The running time of each episode of the series American Housewife ranges around 22 minutes. It was made under Eight Sisters Productions, Weiner & Schwartz Productions, Kapital Entertainment, and ABC Signature.

Disney-ABC Domestic Television distributed the series American Housewife. The series American Housewife has arrived on ABC. Let’s see if the sixth season of American Housewife has been announced or canceled.

American Housewife Season 6: Announced or Canceled?

American Housewife Season 6 hasn’t been announced yet. The series American Housewife was canceled by ABC in March 2021 after five seasons. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other update or news about the sixth season of the series American Housewife, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s talk about the cast of the sixth season of the series American Housewife.

American Housewife Season 6 Cast:

Find the cast of American Housewife Season 6 below.

Katy Mixon as Kate “Katie” Otto Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Duke Otto Johnny Sequoyah and Meg Donnelly as Taylor Betsy Ross Otto Julia Butters and Giselle Eisenberg as Anna-Kat Liberty Bell Otto Ali Wong as Doris Carly Hughes as Angela Leslie Bibb as Viv Jessica St. Clair as Chloe Brown Mueller Wendie Malick as Kathryn Logan Pepper as Cooper Bradford Amarr M. Wooten as Eyo Evan O’Toole as Franklin Carly Craig as Tara Summers Sara Rue as Nancy Granville Jeannette Sousa as Suzanne Barret Swatek as Sage Jerry Lambert as Principal Ablin

Let’s see the review of the fifth season of the series American Housewife.

American Housewife Season 5 Review:

American Housewife Season 5 got positive reviews from critics. We expect that the sixth season of the series American Housewife will receive a very positive response from the audience.

At the end of the fifth season of the series American Housewife, we have seen that the City Council election ends with Greg as well as Ablin in a tie.

It is because the last tie of the city was in 1792 as well as the charter’s provision just for ties has not been amended since then, Ablin, as well as Greg, gets forced to have a duel.

Later, the city official says yes that the duel is able to do with paintball guns. Just after Ablin cheats, Greg shoots him and soon wins.

When the episode closes, Katie reveals that she is pregnant. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the story of the fifth season of the series American Housewife will be continued in the sixth season of the series American Housewife, or it may have a fresh start if announces.

If we get any update about the plot of the sixth season of the series American Housewife, we will update it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s talk about the release date of the sixth season of the series American Housewife.

American Housewife Season 6 Release Date:

American Housewife Season 6’s release date hasn’t been declared yet. It seems that American Housewife Season 6 will be released somewhere in 2023 if announces.

Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month this month with the inspirational words from bestie Doris (@aliwong). 😌💕 #AmericanHousewife #APAHM pic.twitter.com/AuWTjV9N0v — American Housewife (@AmericanWifeABC) May 12, 2021

American Housewife Season 1 was aired from 11th October 2016 to 16th May 2017 on ABC. American Housewife Season 2 was aired from 27th September 2017 to 16th May 2018 on ABC.

American Housewife Season 3 was aired from 26th September 2018 to 21st May 2019 on ABC. American Housewife Season 4 was aired from 27th September 2019 to 13th May 2020 on ABC.

American Housewife Season 5 was aired from 28th October 2020 to 31st March 2021 on ABC. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any update about the release date of the sixth season of the series American Housewife, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the sixth season of the series American Housewife.

American Housewife Season 6 Trailer:

The official trailer of American Housewife Season 6 hasn’t been released yet. Find the trailer of the series American Housewife below. Let’s watch it.

Where to Watch American Housewife?

You can watch the series American Housewife on ABC. All five seasons of the series American Housewife are available to watch on ABC. Let’s see what happens next.

Is American Housewife Worth Watching?

Yes, American Housewife is totally worth watching. It includes an amazing story. It has received a good response from the audience.

American Housewife has strong characters which have been played by the cast, quite beautifully. The storyline is also amazing and writers have done their job by delivering such series.

Lead performance by Katy Mixon has received great reviews from fans as well as critics too. As we get any update about it, we will add it here.

Check out this website regularly to read the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.