Amazon Fire TV or Roku: Which is better for watching Netflix, Hulu, YouTube?

If you are looking for a cheap and easy way to do streaming of videos from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, YouTube, HBO, ESPN, and anything else to your TV, you have two great options: Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Roku has been the most popular brand in the streaming device segment. But recently, the Amazon Fire TV system has been gaining ground. In my analyzes, both work fine, and most of the Roku and Fire tv that I have reviewed have received a rating of 8 (excellent) or higher.

In fact, they have more similarities than differences.

Both are very affordable, starting at $ 30 for the Roku and $ 40 for the Fire TV.

Both have access to a myriad of TV apps. Most apps perform and look similar on both devices.

The latest models of both devices have the same speed, responsiveness, and reliability as long as you have a good Internet connection.

Both sets, except for the cheaper Rokus, offer remote controls with volume and power buttons to control most televisions.

Both devices have several models, ranging from basic streamers to versions compatible with 4K, voice commands and inputs for integrated headphones.

So which one is better? Everything depends on what do you want.

Best Overall: Roku

My recommendation has always been Roku. I tell you why.

Better menus. The menu system places the apps right in front of you and allows you to arrange them however you want, just as you would on your phone. This menu system brings me the apps and programs that I want to see quickly, without filling the screen full of garbage.

Using a Fire TV gadget means you have to browse a ton of TV shows and movies in addition to the apps themselves. That would be fine if what is displayed were the shows and movies that I’m watching or want to watch, something Netflix’s menus do well. But, I usually don’t care about the TV shows and movies that are displayed on the Fire TV screen. They appear to be the content that Amazon and its partners want you to see.

Better search. Search results on Roku are straightforward, straightforward, and price-focused. You are shown how much a movie or TV show costs and you can click to watch or buy it; If it is free because you have subscribed to a service, you will also be able to see that information. The Fire TV results are much more confusing, with various options and erroneous results. And once you find what you want, only one primary service is shown to you, so you’ll have to keep clicking to find more ways to view the content.

More apps. Roku has maybe all the apps you want, including Amazon Prime video. Fire TV, for its part, has almost all the apps in the world, so there is not a big difference, unless you want YouTube TV, one of our services of streaming live TV. Or you want Vudu or Google Play Movies and TV, two great sources of recent movies that you can buy or rent and that compete directly against Amazon’s video service. The Movies Anywhere app on the Fire TV is a good replacement for the previous two apps.

Cheapest: Roku Express (unless Fire TV is on sale)

The cheapest Roku player is the $ 30 Roku Express, which is a good pick for a streamer basic. It has all the Roku benefits that I mentioned above, and it performs well, but it doesn’t have the extras I list below.

The cheapest Fire TV is the $ 40 Fire TV Stick. It has more features than the Roku Express, which includes a voice control and TV remote, and is often on sale for $ 30.

Sure, there are a ton of more expensive Roku players (six in all) and two more expensive Fire TVs. Many of them are better options than the basic versions because they do not charge much more for very useful extra functions.

Speaking of extras, there’s a version called the $ 35 Roku Express Plus that’s designed for older-model TVs that don’t have HDMI ports. All Fire TV devices require a television with HDMI.

Best for 4K TVs: Roku Streaming Stick Plus



This is a fierce competition, but in my opinion, the victor is Roku.

The main rivalry here is between the $ 60 Roku Streaming Stick Plus and the $ 50 Amazon Fire TV Sick 4K.

Apart from the main advantages mentioned above (interface, apps and searches), Roku has access to more 4K content through Vudu and Google Play Movies and TV, something that Fire TV lacks. Amazon’s library of 4K HDR movies to rent and buy pales in comparison to Vudu’s. Sure, you can always rent and buy content through these services (or iTunes) separately and use the Movies Anywhere app on the Fire TV to watch them, but it’s more convenient to do everything from a single device.

The main advantage of the Fire TV Stick 4K over Roku is the Dolby Vision HDR format support, which may be important to you if your TV performs better with DV than the HDR standard. But for most people, this advantage is not enough to overcome Roku’s strengths.

Best for voice control: Fire TV + Alexa

If you want to use voice commands to find series and movies, then Fire TV is the winner.

Yes, Roku offers voice commands on its remote starting with the $ 50 Roku Streaming Stick and Premiere Plus, but all Fire TVs have this feature, including the basic $ 40 Fire TV Stick.

Both allow you to search, launch apps and control playback through voice commands in an easy way. But Fire TV lets you do everything Alexa is capable of, including controlling your smart home devices, getting the weather forecast, answering questions, and showing you the results on the screen. Alexa can answer you by voice through the TV speakers.

If you have an Alexa speaker like the Echo Dot, you can do just about anything hands-free on the Fire TV (without the need for a remote) with standard Alexa commands.

Roku players work the same way as Google Home speakers. Netflix doesn’t work with Roku and Google Home, and you have to remember to say Roku at the end of each command. Still, if you have a Google Home speaker and want to use it to control your TV, Fire TV is not an option.

Roku devices also work with Alexa speakers, and have the same restrictions (there is no Netflix support and you have to say the word Roku in voice commands).

Best for Headphone Listening: Roku (especially the Roku Ultra)

Roku has a very good feature on its more premium gadgets: a traditional headphone jack on the remote. You can plug your headphones into the remote and the audio from the TV or soundbar is automatically muted, and the sound will emanate from the headphones; You will also have a volume control.

Unfortunately, among the recent Roku, only the $ 100 Roku Ultra comes with a remote control with a traditional headphone jack.

If you don’t want to spend that much for an Ultra, you have two options. You can buy the Roku Enhanced Remote, which has a regular headphone jack, for $ 30. It pairs with any streamer Recent Roku and even adds voice search. Or, you can use the free Roku app on your phone. It works exactly the same as the Ultra, you just have to launch the app and connect the headphones to the phone.

The only option for private listening is a pair of Bluetooth headphones, but they aren’t very effective. Doing so can cause audio lag and you should have headphones that have a volume control.

Best for controlling your TV: Fire TV (especially Fire TV Cube)

Both Roku and Fire TV offer devices with buttons on the remote control designed to manipulate your television. It’s a great feature because it allows you to ditch your TV remote and use the control of the streamer for all. In both cases, the configuration is very simple: the streamer Automatically recognizes your TV and programs the remote wirelessly, without having to do anything more than confirm that it works. But the Fire TV is cheaper and more capable.

The streamers The cheapest Roku that come with TV remotes are the $ 50 Roku Streaming Stick and the Premiere Plus. The 2019 Fire TV Stick has a remote control for $ 40.

The Roku controls have buttons to turn the TV on and control the volume. Fire TV remotes also have these buttons and add a button for mute.

Roku remotes can only control televisions, but with Fire TV you can also control sound bars and even AV receivers. If your TV supports HDMI CEC and you have a soundbar, the volume and power buttons may be able to control it, but the Fire TV control can control almost any soundbar.

And Roku has nothing like the $ 120 Fire TV Cube. A small box designed to be next to the TV, it combines all the capabilities of the Fire TV Stick 4K (with the exception of Dolby Vision HDR) and all the capabilities of an Echo Dot, plus the ability to control the entire entertainment system through of the voice.