Alphabet confirms acquisition of North company

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, confirmed the future acquisition of the Canadian company North specialized in augmented reality.

“North’s expertise will help us continue to invest in hardware and the future of computing,” Rick Osterloh, vice president of products and services at Google, said in the statement, noting that North’s team will remain in Waterloo, working from Google offices in the region.

The deal is valued at $ 180 million, according to Android Central, although Alphabet and North did not provide financial details. North specializes in augmented reality technology mainly applied to glasses. The company was founded in 2012 as Thalmic Las and in 2018 it changed its identity to North.

In 2019, North began selling its Focals AR glasses, which are glasses very similar to conventional glasses but equipped with intelligent and augmented reality functions that place virtual objects over the vision of the real world.

North’s glasses hit the market with a price tag of $ 999 but their sales were very low, the report says. North, just a month after launch, cut the price by almost half. North would have sold only about 1,000 units of the glasses, the report says.

North had said he was working on a second generation of the augmented reality glasses, but it is unknown if the project will be canceled in case the merger with Alphabet becomes a reality.

The Alphabet acquisition will help strengthen Google’s technology in the field of augmented reality, one that has been around for several years but will pick up steam with Apple’s imminent foray. The iPhone maker is rumored to launch its augmented reality glasses between 2021 and 2022.

Google was one of the first companies to test this market with the launch of Google Glass glasses several years ago. The glasses, in addition to being expensive, did not have many real functions and Google began to downplay the project. There are no recent rumors about a new Google glasses to compete with those that Apple could launch.

Editor’s note: This article was last updated on Tuesday, June 30 at 8:50 a.m. United States Pacific Time to confirm the acquisition.

