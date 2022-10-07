All American: Homecoming Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

All American: Homecoming is an American sport drama tv series. It is full of drama and sport. It has received an average response from the audience.

All American: Homecoming has received 4.5 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series All American: Homecoming.

All American: Homecoming Season 2:

The series All American: Homecoming follows a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills as well as an elite baseball player from Chicago because they contend with the high stakes of college sports.

The series All American: Homecoming was created by Nkechi Okoro. It stars GeffriMaya, Rhoyle Ivy King, and Cory Hardrict.

The series All American: Homecoming was directed by Sheelin Choksey, Michael Schultz, Eric Dean Seaton, Kelli Williams, and Oz Scott.

It was written by Alison McKenzie, Cam’ron Moore, Nkechi Okoro, Jeffrey David Thomas, and Marqui Jackson.

The series All American: Homecoming was executively produced by David Madden, Robbie Rogers, Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti, and Nkechi Okoro Carroll.

It was produced by Jon Wallace, Carl Ogawa, Jennifer Lence, Jonathan Gabay, and Ed Tapia. All American: Homecoming Season 1 includes many episodes titled Start Over, Under Pressure, Love and War, and If Only You Knew, etc.

All American: Homecoming Season 1 is currently airing on The CW. It was made under Berlanti Productions, Rock My Soul Productions, CBS Studios, and Warner Bros. Television. The series All American: Homecoming has arrived on The CW.

Let’s check whether the second season of the series All American: Homecoming is confirmed or not.

All American: Homecoming Season 2: Confirmed or Not?

All American: Homecoming Season 2 hasn’t been confirmed yet. But we expect that it will soon be confirmed. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other update or news about the second season of the series All American: Homecoming, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series All American: Homecoming.

All American: Homecoming Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of All American: Homecoming Season 2 below.

Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks Kelly Jenrette as Amara Patterson Sylvester Powell as Jessie Raymond, Jr. Mitchell Edwards as Cam Watkins Peyton Alex Smith as Damon Sims Cory Hardrict as Coach Marcus Turner Camille Hyde as Thea Mays Netta Walker as Keisha McCalla Tamberla Perry as Keena Sims Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker Sabrina Revelle as Coach Elaine Loni Terrence Hardy as Art Rhoyle Ivy King as Nathaniel Hardin Loren Maxine as Becca Derek Rivera as Santiago Reyes Kareem Lewis as Kevin Richardson Jeremiah Birkett as William Corte John Marshall Jones as Leonard Shaw

Let’s talk about the review of the first season of the series All American: Homecoming.

All American: Homecoming Season 1 Review:

All American: Homecoming Season 1 got an average response from the audience. We expect that the second season of the series All American: Homecoming will receive a positive response from the audience.

In the recent episodes of the first season of the series All American: Homecoming, we have seen that at the time when Damon, as well as JR, makes the plan to help boost the baseball team’s morale, they find that they have their work cut out for them at the time when an unforeseen obstacle threatens to derail their efforts.

Later, with Athletic Alumni weekend in full swing, Simone has to juggle playing doubles with Thea, as well as attempts to spend time with an unexpected guest.

After that, Damon’s growing relationship with Simone hits a snag, and that’s why he focuses his efforts on the alumni game.

On the other hand, Amara, as well as Coach Marcus’s past, arrives at the forefront at the time when they run into an old classmate.

Cam tries to confide in Keisha about his plans to get back on the field. At the same time, JR gets excited to spend time with his parents but later finds a few shocking news instead. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the plot of the second season of the series All American: Homecoming will start where it is left in the first season.

If we get any update about the plot of the second season of the series All American: Homecoming, we will add it here. Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series All American: Homecoming.

All American: Homecoming Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of All American: Homecoming Season 2 has not been declared yet. But we expect that it will soon be declared after the confirmation of All American: Homecoming Season 2.

We can expect All American: Homecoming Season 2 in early 2023. Maybe it will be released on The CW. Let’s see what happens next.

The first season of the series All American: Homecoming has started airing on 21st February 2022 on The CW.

If we get any news about the release date of the second season of the series All American: Homecoming, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series All American: Homecoming.

All American: Homecoming Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of All American: Homecoming Season 2 has not been released yet, but maybe it will soon be released after the announcement of the second season.

Let’s watch the promo of the first season of the series All American: Homecoming. Watch it below.

Where to Watch All American: Homecoming Season 2?

You can watch the series All American: Homecoming on The CW. We expect that All American: Homecoming Season 2 will soon be released on The CW. Let’s see what happens next.

Where is All American: Homecoming Filmed?

Opening shots of the series All American: Homecoming were filmed in Atlanta and the Bringston University Campus. As we get any other update about it, we will add it here.

All American: Homecoming Season 2 Release Update

All American Homecoming Season 2 is going to be released by 17th October 2022. Fans who have been waiting for the release of the second season, are finally going to enjoy it. Stream All American Homecoming Season 2 as it is going to be released soon.