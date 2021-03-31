Alice in Borderland Season 2 Release Date, Cast, and All We Know So Far.

Netflix has confirmed that Alice in Borderland Season 2 will soon arrive. Season 1 has got a huge success. It was the most famous season of the series Alice in Borderland.

Alice in Borderland is a Japanese Sci-Fi series that contains drama, thriller, and suspense. The series is based on the original graphic novel of the same title by Haro Aso.

Alice in Borderland Season 2

Alice in Borderland Season 2 was confirmed after the release of Alice in Borderland Season 1. The release date of Alice in Borderland Season 2 is not revealed yet. Also, the trailer of Alice in Borderland Season 2 is not launched yet.

We have seen the dark end in season 1. We can expect that the story of season 1 will continue in season 2. At the end of season 1, we have seen that Usagi and Arisu found a video on Ashahi’s phone.

In season 2, we will see more secrets of Borderland and its people. Alice in Borderland Season 2 will include Kento Yamazaki as Ryohei Arisu, Tao Tsuchiya as Yuzuha Usagi, Keita Machida as Daikichi Karube, Sho Aoyagi as Aguni Morizono, Yuki Morinaga as Chota Segawa, Nijiro Murakami as Shuntaro Chishiya, Ayaka Miyoshi as Ann Rizuna, Dori Sakurada as Suguru Niragi, Riisa Naka as Mira Kano, and many more.

Alice in Borderland is adapted from the manga series of the same name. The series Alice in Borderland was written by Yoshiki Watabe, Yasuko Kuramitsu, and Shinsuke Sato. It was directed by Shinsuke Sato and produced by Akira Morii.

Kaata Sakamoto was the executive producer of the series Alice in Borderland. The first season of Alice in Borderland was completed under Robot Communication Inc, and it was distributed by Netflix.

You can watch the first season of Alice in Borderland on the OTT platform Netflix. Alice in Borderland Season 2 will also arrive on Netflix. Alice in Borderland Season 1 was released on 10th December 2020. The shooting of season 1 was started in August 2019.

Find the season announcement of Alice in Borderland Season 2 below.

