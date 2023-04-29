A Couple of Cuckoos Season 2 Release Date, Voice Actors, Plot, Storyline, Trailer Release, and Everything You Need to Know

Japanese are one of the great minds in delivering a world-class anime series. Many anime series have been released recently, and some have established new world records.

Today, we will discuss one of the most magnificent anime series, ‘A Couple of Cuckoos.’ Famous Japanese manga artist Miki Yoshikawa initially wrote the series. A Couple of Cuckoos is the perfect combination of romantic comedy and drama. Last year, the showrunner released the first season of the Couple of Cuckoos on April 24, 2023, and concluded on October 2, 2023.

The first installment of A Couple of Cuckoos gathered so much love from the audience and sparked great interest among the audience. If you have already watched the A Couple of Cuckoos Season 1 and looking for updates regarding the second season, this article will be your one-stop shop.

Here, we have highlighted A Couple of Cuckoos Season 1 release date, charcters, voice-over artists, trailer updates, and everything.

Will There Be Another Season of A Couple of Cuckoos?

Before we move ahead, let’s first discuss whether ‘A Couple of Cuckoos.’ will return for the second season. So, in this regard, we need to look at the popularity and audience’s response toward the first season. A Couple of Cuckoos is a romantic-comedy anime series that has received a 6.7 rating out of 10 on the IMDb platform, which is a good indication of the show’s renewal.

Further ahead, many anime lovers have accepted the first season of A Couple of Cuckoos with open arms. So the show’s great ranking and audience approval are the most fundamental requirements for the renewal of the show. However, the showrunners have not revealed the future of A Couple of Cuckoos Season 2.

A Couple of Cuckoos Season 2 Release Date

As of now, the creators have not announced the official release date for A Couple of Cuckoos Season 2. The first season was released on April 24, 2023, and the fans are now eager to know about the continuation part of ‘A Couple of Cuckoos series.’

Since no official information is available about the release dates of A Couple of Cuckoos Season 2, the fans have to settle for the first season only. However, we can expect season 2 will be released in early 2024.

A Couple of Cuckoos Season 2 Storyline – Spoilers Ahead

Miki Yoshikawa is behind the writings and illustration of Japan’s most iconic romantic comedy series, ‘A Couple of Cuckoos.’ The storyline revolves around Nagi Umino, a high school student who realizes that he is not the biological child of the parents who raised him. Later, he starts his journey to meet his actual family. Meanwhile, he meets Erika Amano, who is a famous social media celebrity by profession. Erika Amano left his home to escape from an arranged marriage.

As the story progresses, Erika and Umino realize that they were switched between the families due to mismanagement of the hospital. To keep their children close, their parents decide to put them in an arranged marriage. However, Erika and Nagi decided to live in a house to know about love and develop chemistry between them.

Furthermore, A Couple of Cuckoos Season 1 also featured interesting characters like, Sachi Umino, Hiro Segawa, Ai Mochizuki, Namie Umino, and more.

A Couple of Cuckoos Season 2 Voice Actors

A Couple of Cuckoos Season 1 was released in 2022, and from then onwards, fans have been curious to know about the voice-over artists who have given their voices to various characters.

Here, we have added a list of English voice-over artists who have worked behind the characters.

Nicholas Andrew Louie as Nagi Umino

Bryn Apprill as Sachi Umino

Lindsay Sheppard as Erika Amano

AmaLee as Hiro Segawa

Marissa Lenti as Namie Umino

Gianni Matragrano as Yohei Umino

Monica Rial as Ritsuko Amano

Brendan Blaber as Shion Asuma

David J. Dixon as Sochiro Amano

Where to Watch A Couple of Cuckoos Season 2?

Unfortunately, we are out of luck. The showrunner has not announced the release date of A Couple of Cuckoos Season 2. If you are new to anime and looking for the best romantic-comedy drama, then A Couple of Cuckoos Season 2 can be your next series to binge-watch.

All the episodes are available on Crunchyroll. So, you can watch A Couple of Cockoos Season 1 on that platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In A Couple of Cuckoos Season 2?

Last year, in April 2022, Hiroaki Akagi and his team came up with one of the best romantic-comedy anime series, ‘A Couple of Cuckoos Season 1.’ Also, 24 episodes were there in the first season, and it ended on October 2, 2023.

It’s been over six months, and we still have not received confirmation about the renewal and episodes of A Couple of Cuckoos Season 2. However, we can expect the makers will bring more romance, love, and comedy to entertain their fans. And we can expect twenty or twenty-plus episodes for the second season.

A Couple of Cuckoos Season 2 Makers Team

Miki Yoshikawas is regarded as one of the most versatile Japanese Manga artists. He has written much popular anime series such as Flunk Punk, Rumble, Yamada-kun, and A Couple of Cuckoos. Apart from him, Yoshiyuki Shirahata and Hiroaki Akagi have contributed as show directors.

In addition, Yasuhiro Nakanishi has developed the storyline for the anime series. Motomichi Araki, Yuuki Mori, Kou Tachibana, Nobuaki Takahashi, and Nobuaki Takahashi are the executive producers of the first season of A Couple of Cuckoos.

FAQs

Is Couple of Cuckoos Anime Finished?

As of now, makers have released one season of A Couple of Cuckoos anime series. However, according to some resources, the second season will release in the first quarter of 2024.

Is A Couple of Cuckoos Available on Netflix?

A Couple of Cukoos Season 1 is not available on Netflix yet. You can stream it on Crunchyroll.

What Language Is A Couple of Cuckoos Filmed In?

A Couple of Cuckoos Season 1 was originally filmed in the Japanese language. Later, it was dubbed into English.

A Couple of Cuckoos Season 2 Trailer Release

At the moment, makers haven’t said anything about the second season of A Couple of Cuckoos. There is a high chance that it will be released at the beginning of 2024. Until then, fans can enjoy the trailer for A Couple of Cuckoos Season 1.

Final Thoughts

So that’s all you need to know about the Japanese rom-com series, ‘A Couple of Cuckoos.’ The showrunners have not said anything about the second installment of A Couple of Cuckoos. However, if you haven’t enjoyed the first season, you can stream it on Crunchyroll.

If and when the makers will release the official dates for A Couple of Cuckoos Season 2, we will add them here. So keep checking this article regularly to get the latest information. Moreover, feel free to drop your valuable suggestions and opinions about the movie in the comment section.