The Infusion Games company reveals the achievements of 2022

The makers of Cyber Wars as well as Arena Heroes, Infusion Games, wish you a very Merry Christmas as well as a Happy New Year while share their annual results. The studio continues to operate autonomously, evaluates cooperation requests, and draws investments despite the unstable status of the sector at the moment.

The cyberpunk mobile shooter Cyber Wars has amazing visuals and flying autos. Players are submerged in a lively future environment thanks to the multiplayer PvP mode and the limitless variety of alternatives.

The company started development on the PvP MMO RPG battler Arena Heroes in the meantime. It’s a vibrant, dynamic game with a variety of heroes and antagonists from every imaginable background. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles vs Michael Jackson? Easily!

The business built its technological stack in 2022 and started working with DisruptionX on cooperative projects for their Web3 platform, including tailored adaptive in-game advertising AI. In 2023, our two businesses will start a combined venture.

There have been 55 more workers hired in the last year. A portion of the workforce is headquartered in Turkey, and the business actively supports the migration of additional staff members. For this, large villas were hired specifically.

The studio is now still operating alone and aggressively seeking for a business partner.

Our games turned out to be interesting. In the first half of 2023, we want to launch two initiatives internationally before vigorously seizing markets and expanding our audience. Additionally, we’re planning to keep growing the business and compete with the major competitors in this industry.

European studio Infusion Games was established in 2019. It currently has three games in development, including the mobile cyberpunk shooter Cyber Wars.

“Despite the difficult times for gaming companies, we continue to attract investments and communicate with venture capital funds. Thanks to accurate and resultative metrics, Infusion Games continues to attract investment and communicate with venture capital funds. Over the past four months alone, the studio raised a total of $850,000,” says Nikolay Shubin, the studio founder.

