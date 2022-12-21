Permanently Remove passwords from a PDF Online

Being safe online can be a challenge, there are so many nefarious characters out there, and we often have to jump through many hoops and go through several redundancies in terms of security features just to protect our own identity. While this can be annoying, it is a key part of working online these days. There are some other problems with this though. Raise your hand if the following has ever happened to you. You try to log in to your email: incorrect password! You put it in again and the same thing. We can all forget things and while passwords are something we should remember; we can still forget them. Luckily, when we are using emails, there is a function to reset your forgotten password, but this isn’t the case for all document types. Sometimes we will have to remove a password because we forgot it, or sometimes when using something such as A PDF, for example, it might not be needed anymore. Although keeping the right security can be a hassle, it is important to be able to add a password to an important document or in some cases remove them.

One of the more important and useful file types we all have to work with is the PDF. PDF files are an important type of document to learn to work with since they are very common in the workplace since they are cross-platform compatible, unlike Word documents. Depending on which field you are in, your PDF files might contain important information that you will need to protect but also have access to. If you are a doctor, this could mean the files from a patient or if you are in sales, a contract you have signed with a client. Regardless of what you are using a PDF for, it is good to know how to add an encryption method and also at times how to remove one.

There are many reasons why you might want to remove a password from a PDF. The most obvious is that you forgot the password and need access to it. This is possible if you are the person who originally made the document and have a way to reset the password (more on this later). Another reason is that you want many other people to be able to work with it. If you are using a PDF editor such as Lumin PDF which has the ability to share PDFs across Google Drive, then it would be advantageous to be able to remove a password from the file so that others would be able to use it. While security is important, having a file that people will not be able to have access to will not help anyone. So how exactly can we remove a password from a PDF file?

How to Remove a PDF Password online?

In truth, removing a password from a PDF is not that complicated, but the process can change from PDF editor to PDF editor. If you are using one of the better online PDF editors, the process does not take long either. Generally speaking, all you will need to do is to navigate to the tools tab and from there will be some options related to encryption. Encryption is a fancy word for passwords. Once you select this option you will be presented with some additional choices and one of those will be the option to remove the password from the document. Doing this will usually prompt a request for the password. After inputting the password, the password will be removed from the document. From now you will be able to share the document and the recipients will not be asked to give a password. This is useful but be careful and only share the document with trusted people.

The best PDF Password Remover

There are many tools that can be used to remove a password from a PDF file. There are PDF editors and online tools. The most obvious choice would be to use a PDF editor such as Lumin PDF or Adobe Acrobat since they come with more than the ability to manage passwords. If you are using an online PDF editor you can in addition to managing passwords, merge PDF files together using the merge PDF tool, compress PDF files, or even create new PDF files from scratch. This is a great advantage since it gives you the tools to not only protect your PDF files but also to perfect or create them. There are also many options to choose from regarding your budget. There are free online PDF editors, but the better ones are not free but also not overly priced either. PDF editors such as PDFelement and Lumin PDF provide great bang for your buck in terms of value for tools. If you do not wash to use an online PDF editor, there are free tools that you can use online.

If you do not have access to an online PDF editor, you can use Ilovepdf.com which is a website offering some free PDF editing tools. One of the tools that you can use is their PDF password remover. As mentioned above, there are times when we have forgotten our own password and need a way to remove a password from a PDF document. This is a website that can be used in that unfortunate circumstance. While a PDF editor does have more advantages relative to an online web tool, it can do in a pinch.

Security is an important and perhaps the most important consideration when it comes to working with documents online. Protecting your and your coworker’s/clients’ details is essential; however, there are times when we need to scale back security for practicality such as when we need to share information with others. When working with PDF editors, you need to have the ability to secure or unsecure files depending on the circumstances and by having the right tools, this can be done easily.