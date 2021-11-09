How to track someone by cell phone number

Imagine that you are living in a small village far away from big cities. You go to the neighboring city to do shopping. There you meet your old friend, whom you have not seen since your school years. Having talked much about different things you decide to meet next time, but when you want to give him your contact information he says something like: “Well, I don’t have a phone at home (or don’t take it with me).

Let’s use e-mail instead”. What should be done by the person who does not want to publicize her/his location? One option is an application for tracking mobile phones by a number that uses GSM network signals that all modern cell phones emit even if they are turned off (so-called silent SMS).

How to track someone location with a phone number

First, you need to find out your friend’s number. You have several options:

1) Ask him/her directly. However, it is rather awkward and not very polite. Also, the person may be afraid of giving it to you because of all possible unpleasant consequences.

2) Find this number using internet search engines by his name or nickname. It is easy but there are many fake pages pretending to show cell phone owner’s location on the map or give other information which can cause dangerous applications for tracking mobile phones by number.

Moreover, if your friend lives in a small town where all people know each other it will be suspicious if somebody looks for his records in the phone book or with an internet search engine.

3) Find out this number using information from public sources with your friend’s help. For example, your mutual friend may show you where he lives or works.

4) Find out this number by yourself. It is possible but will take much time and effort because of difficulties in finding necessary data. The person who wants to track someone by cell phone number should have a big amount of patience, skills, and luck.

Now you know your friend’s number. Try to get these data about him/her:

1) IMEI – International Mobile Equipment Identity which allows identifying mobile devices uniquely in GSM network that can be also found on SIM card package or printed under the battery (see picture below). Another way is to *#06#. This information is also available on the website of your operator.

2) IMSI – International Mobile Subscriber Identity which allows identifying mobile subscribers uniquely in GSM network (see picture below). This information is also available on the website of your operator.

3) Operator’s name and country code (prefix) where this number has been used the first time. It may be found on the label under the battery or by *#0000# (operator’s logo can be displayed instead of default service screen). You will need this data later to find out its MCC-Mobile Country Code, MNC-Mobile Network Code, and LAC-Location Area Code.

Can you track someone by their phone number?

If you have all these data you are ready for the next step determining of person’s location. To track someone by the cell phone number you should find its MCC, MNC, and LAC which you can do using the GSM systems database (for example, here or here ).

After that, you need to go into the nearest mobile network provider’s office (see picture below) and pay for the bill extract which contains detailed information about all calls made from this phone over the last several months (usually it is no earlier than the second quarter). It means that there are two important limitations of application for tracking mobile phones by number:

1) You have to know the exact name of your friend’s operator. If he/she has used roaming when making a call then his home operator will be different from the visited one. In this case, your task may be much more complicated.

2) You need to know the exact date and time of the call. If you only know the approximate time (for example, calls between 18:00 and 20:00) then a number of combinations of MCC-MNC-LAC will be equal to several billion which is obviously unusable. Also, your friend may use a cell phone abroad so you will have too many combinations of country codes if you want to track someone by cell phone number.

Be ready that in this situation application for tracking mobile phones by number can take a lot of time because all possible locations should be checked one by one. It means that it is rather a difficult task that requires high skills and, what is more important, components for application for tracking mobile phones by number.

3) A lot of devices support GPS function (type *#067# ). Then your phone will receive coordinates of the cell phone which can be used for tracking. However, there are some limitations: you cannot use this feature if your friend’s cell phone has no SIM card or it is powered off.

Moreover, most phones have built-in security which allows disabling GPS function remotely so the application for tracking mobile phones by number becomes impossible in this case.

4) You may try to use Google Maps via the Internet with only one parameter – cell phone number. For example, enter into any search engine ‘ Latitude: +441279xxxxxx ‘ and you will see a map showing the place where this cell phone was registered the first time (see below).

Note: you have to type the number in the international format that is +441279xxxxxxxx.

5) You can find out the owner of this cell phone by using the Google search engine. In the address bar enter ‘ google.com/voice?q= ‘ and add the last eight digits of the cell phone number after symbol ‘+’. If you will not specify the country code then the result will contain only records from the United States so try to use international format with country code or to limit records from a particular state (for example, ‘google.com/voice?q=16502276555’). I think you know what information may be available for free if your friend uses Gmail service which makes applications for tracking mobile phones by number even more difficult.

6) You may try to use Facebook Tracker (you can find it here ). Just paste your cell phone number in the address bar. Note that result is available only for numbers that are registered in the USA.

How to track a Phone – Location with Phone Number

Probably, there are more ways how to track someone by cell phone number but I have not encountered any other good methods yet. There was one method described by some guys from Argentina who used old Siemens mobile phones with a Java-operating system and special application called a track. However, they did not provide any information about that application or source codes so I do not know if this method is still working on modern mobile phones.

In case your friend uses Gmail service you can try using Google search engine with the international format and ‘ inurl:gmail.com/mail ‘ instead of a cell phone number in the address bar. You can also try to use Facebook Tracker.

For example, ‘ facebook.com/ G1883234567 ‘ is one more way to find out the owner of a cell phone. Note that it works only for numbers from the USA.

If you want to track someone by cell phone number which is not from the USA then probably Google search engine is your best choice (link). It means that an application for tracking mobile phones by number may be useful even if your friend does not live in this country which considerably increases the probability that he will be tracked successfully.

There are some limitations but I think they do not prevent using these kinds of applications which is confirmed by a lot of positive feedback from people who already used them.

I hope that I have described all available ways how to track someone by cell phone number and application for tracking mobile phones by number will be useful in your life as it was for some other people (see references below). You can download a free version of the application for tracking mobile phones on this page.

More detailed information about the premium version you can find here. If you want to track a mobile phone without knowing the owner of the device then read another article: Track My Mobile Phone Number.

However, using such applications may violate rules and regulations and even result in paying fines or imprisonment if your state prohibits monitoring private communication which fortunately does not happen in my country yet. That’s why I think that everybody has the right to know other ways how to track someone by cell phone number and not only premium users of this service.

If you do not want to be tracked just add your number to such sites as: – donotcall.gov/ ; – internalrevenueservice.gov/ ; – nationaldo-not-call.com/ .

I’m back with another article about tracking one’s location using the GSM base stations (cell towers) triangulation technique. In this post, I’m going to provide some basic information about GSM standards, a list of needed equipment and software as well as techniques that can be used for location tracking.

First of all, it’s worth mentioning that the word ‘triangulation’ may sometimes be misleading because our goal is not actually finding out the precise location of a mobile phone (in 3D space) by using angles between cell towers (see picture above).

That’s why practice shows us that it is possible to determine location only approximately – up to several hundred meters (depends on specific conditions). Maybe one day scientists will find a way how to track someone more precisely but today we are still limited with 2-3 kilometer accuracy in urban areas.

Use Mobile Phone Monitoring (Spy) App to Monitor Your Kids

Are you concerned about your kids? Are they behaving in a way that makes you feel uncomfortable? If yes, then thorough monitoring of their activities will help. But how to track the activities of your child without leaving any evidence behind is difficult. Spy apps are designed for this specific purpose and can be downloaded easily online. Spymaster Pro is one of the most popular spy apps available in the market today.

This app can be used on an iPhone or Android phone with complete secrecy, i.e without letting anyone know that you are spying on them. Spymaster pro application offers many features like a keylogger, contacts tracking, etc which provide complete information about the target device under surveillance through secure cloud storage.

This app is easy to use with no technical know-how required. All you need is login credentials for accessing the device remotely and performing all activities undetectably.

Mobile phone monitoring software has become an essential requirement of every parent today. Spy apps allow parents to view any text messages sent or received by their kids through target phone, track call logs including incoming, outgoing, and missed calls; monitor Gmail account activity in case if your kid uses Gmail on target phone; record videos and photos were taken using the camera of the target device; access Facebook chats along with messages, links shared on Facebook walls, etc; read Viber messages or WhatsApp chats, etc without letting anyone know that they are tracked; keep eye on browsing history as websites visited, minutes spent browsing, downloads performed, etc; monitor websites visited on target device including their complete history.

Spy apps are designed in such a way that they cannot get detected by anti-virus or mobile security applications running on target devices. This app will run silently in the background and can be accessed using a computer browser, its mobile app, or a tablet-compatible website to perform all spying activities without leaving any trace behind. So download today’s spy apps for android or iPhone which offer affordable surveillance services with no monthly charges for tracking your kids.

How do Spy Apps Work?

Spy apps can be used to monitor and record activities along with tracking locations. The Spy app for cell phones is usually downloaded by the owner of the phone themselves. Once installed, they allow access to information that would otherwise be impossible to obtain. Cell phone spies capture all activity on a cell phone such as text messages, emails, websites visited, and much more.

Even if deleted, spy apps can often recover deleted text messages or calls because these are stored in another file or database. Spy apps for cell phones are usually undetectable. The only way the user of the cell phone would notice is if they viewed their device information or ran a program to find spyware on their phone. Otherwise, there is no trace that the phone has been breached.

Spy apps for Android devices are more difficult to detect than those developed for Apple products due to both security measures put in place by manufacturers and users who refuse to download certain applications from unauthorized sites.

There are several popular brands of cell phone spy software that have proven themselves over time as being reliable and effective tools that can be used with little risk of detection (see our list below). Companies like FlexiSPY make it easy to monitor almost any type of activity, like text messages, uploaded media files, call logs as well as real-time GPS location tracking.

Just install the software on your phone and access the information from any web browser over a wireless or cellular connection. After using their demo version to familiarise yourself with how it works and what features may be most relevant to you (e.g., tracking locations and recording texts), you can purchase full use of their software for a period of time which you specify – typically 1 to 12 months – at an agreed price per month.