Young Dolph Net Worth, Photos, Videos, Biography, Wiki – Latest News

Young Dolph a.k.a. Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. was a popular American rapper who unfortunately died in 2021. Even after his death, there are so many fans from across the world who remember him and love his creations – songs and albums by Young Dolph.

Young Dolph Personal Details Real Name Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. Stage Name Young Dolph Nick Name Dolph Gabbana,

Flippa,

Paper Route Frank Date of Birth 27th July 1985 Died 17th Nov. 2021 Zodiac Sign Leo Nationality American Height 188 cm/ 1.88m Spouse Mia Jaye Children Tre Tre Thornton,

Aria Ella Thornton

Young Dolph’s debut album “King of Memphis” was ranked #49 on the infamous Billboard 200 chart. There are few singers and rappers whose songs hit such prestigious lists and get popular in such a huge capacity. Not just that, his seventh album titled “Rich Slave” become the highest charting album and even reached Billboard 200’s #4 and break so many records.

Young Dolph Biography

Adolf Robert Thornton Jr. was born on 27th July 1985 in Illinois, Chicago. Unfortunately, he didn’t have a great childhood and he spent his years as a kid with his grandmother. His parents were not in any good position to raise him, or any of his siblings, due to their drug addiction.

Young Dolph Early Life

After his grandmother’s death, he started expressing his suppressed feelings through rapping. Upon being encouraged by his friends, in 2008, Young Dolph released his very first mixtape titled Paper Route Campaign. It went quite well, and that is what pushed him toward being such a world-renowned rapper.

Later on, after releasing several solos and some collaborated projects, in 2016 he finally released his debut album King of Memphis which earned him much-awaited success in the music industry. It reached #49 on the world-famous Billboard 200 list. Soon, he started to become one of the popular names in the music as well as the Holywood industry.

Young Dolph Professional Details Occupation Rapper, Songwriter Famous Songs You Got It, On the River, Hall of Fame,

Play Wit Yo’ Bitch, No Sense, RNB,

Baby Joker and more Instagram @youngdolph Twitter @youngdolph Website www.youngdolph.com/ Networth $3 million (2023)

Young Dolph Net Worth

If we look at his yearly net worth, you might get surprised – seeing how he started with almost nothing and achieved so much. He was constantly reaching towards conquering new heights in his career and so was his net worth.

Young Dolph’s net worth in the year 2019 was $1 million which then increased in the year 2020 and was $2 million. Later on, his net worth was $2.5 million in 2021, $3 million in 2022, and $3 million in the year 2023.

Young Dolph Death

Sadly, such talented artists – specifically, Young Dolph were not so fortunate enough to have a long life, and he died in the year 2021 when he was shot dead in Memphis Tennessee.

The Young Dolph museum. RIP DOLPH 🙏🐬 pic.twitter.com/7jxPnFWFiJ — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 4, 2023

On that day, he went to his favorite Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies – which is a bakery that he often visits. There were two gunmen who started shooting as soon as he came out of the bakery. He had more than 22 gunshot wounds from bullets.

As soon as such sad news hit the fans, there were crowds of fans in the surrounding area and it was a critical situation throughout the city.

Later on, Memphis city was given a street renamed to honor the late singer-rapper. The street was renamed Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. Avenue and fans were overwhelmed by this decision from the authorities. Along with that, there was a proposed bill in 2022 where November 17 was to be declared as “Adolph Thornton Day of Service.”

Young Dolph Philanthropy

Dolph was quite popular amongst his fans as well as the city of Memphis for being a kind and helpful person, who was compassionate towards everyone. Apart from being a rapper, he was famous for donating huge amounts to needy organizations and people.

He donated $25000 to his childhood high school – Hamilton High School and he always motivated students towards being ambitious. He was popular for his motivational speeches and Thanksgiving dinner giveaways throughout various areas. He handed out Thanksgiving dinners, almost 200 turkeys from West Cancer Centre just a few days before he was shot dead.

Young Dolph Personal Life

His partner was Mia Jaye with whom he has two children. Also, due to his rough childhood, he said he was a bit strict parent to his kids. Not all the fans know that Key Glock – another popular rapper happens to be Dolph’s cousin. Along with him, Juice Wrld – singer and rapper is also his distant relative cum cousin.

Young Dolph Popular Songs

Soon after releasing his first mixtape Paper Route Campaign in 2008, he then established his label Paper Route Empire in the year 2010. His first mainstream mixtape was Welcome 2 Rudolph World. Then he released many mixtapes such as High-Class Street Music, High-Class Street Music 2, A Time 2 Kill, Blue Magic, and more.

Young Dolph’s popular songs include 100 Shots from Bulletproof, Major from Role Model, Talking To My Scale from PAPER ROUTE iLLUMINATi, Get Away from Paper Route Frank, You Got It, On the River, Hall of Fame, Play Wit Yo’ Bitch, No Sense, RNB, Baby Joker and many more.

#youngdolph My family is rich forever because I never sold my masters. Would you ever sell your masters? 🎥 @Genius pic.twitter.com/khJJPzZFIt — VSGentertainment (@VSGentertain) February 13, 2023

After his death, there was a tribute album Long Live Young Dolph which was released in January 2022. Guest appearances for this album included Big Moochie Grape, Key Glock, Jay Fizzle, Joddy Badass, Paper Route Woo, Chitana, Kenny Muney, and more.