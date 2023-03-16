Val Kilmer Net Worth, Biography, and Every Thing You Want to Know

Val Edward Kilmer is an American actor, film producer, voice-over artist, and renowned poet. His peerless performance in 1980s movies such as Top Secret, Willow, and The Outsider allowed him to become a prominent actor.

Val Kilmer Personal Details Real Name Val Edward Kilmer Nick Name Val Kilmer Mother Name Gladys Kilmer Father Name Eugene Kilmer Siblings Mark Kilmer (Brother)

Wesley Kilmer (Brother) Date of Birth December 31, 1959 Hometown Los Angeles, California Age 63 Years (In 2023) Zodiac Sign Capricorn Spouse Joanne Whalley (1988 to 1996) Marital Status Divorced Children Mercedes Kilmer (Daughter)

Jack Kilmer (Son) Nationality American Religion Christian Height 1.82 m Weight 171 lbs Education The Juilliard School,

Hollywood Professional School Eye Color Blue Hair Color Blonde

Val Kilmer is also famous for his exceptional performance in Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever (1995). In this movie, Kilmer replaced Michael Keaton and became Bruce Wayne, a.k.a. Batman.

Recently, we have seen him in Top Gun: Maverick. He played the role of Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky. In 2023, Val Kilmer’s estimated net worth is over $25 Million.

This article will give you all the necessary information that you want to know about Val Edward Kilmer. We have mentioned his life journey, the ups and downs in his career, and his net worth.

Val Kilmer Biography

Val Kilmer is one of the leading actors of all time. He is famous for portraying in various movies. Kilmer performed his role with utmost care and too brilliantly that many of us failed to recognize him as an individual.

Kilmer played some of the best roles of his life. Whether it is portraying Francis Ford Coppola’s The Outsider or Bruce Wayne/Batman, Kilmer gave justice to the art with the help of his acting skills.

He worked with versatile actors, directors, and musicians. It includes American actors like John Malkovich, Anthony Edwards, and Tom Cruise.

Moreover, Val Kilmer also teamed up with Samuel Langhorne Clemens, a.k.a. Mark Twain. Besides performing in various movies, Kilmer also presented his excellent skills in many television shows and music videos.

Val Kilmer Personal Life

Val Edward Kilmer was born in Los Angeles, USA, on December 31, 1959, to Gladys Kilmer and Eugene Kilmer. Unfortunately, his parents took divorced when he was eight. After a few years, Kilmer lost his brother, Wesley too.

As life progressed, Kilmer went to Chatsworth High School and became the youngest person in the Julliard School’s Drama Division.

Kilmer has also remained in controversy due to his relationships with older women. A couple of years ago, the news was reported in various news articles and media channels that Kilmer dated Cher and Ellen Barkin.

However, in 1988, Val Kilmer married an English actress, Joanne Whalley. Her films include Willow (1988), Scandal (1989), and Scarlett (1994). They have two children together, Mercedes Kilmer and Jack Wallace Kilmer.

After nine years of togetherness, the couple decided to part ways, and the couple took divorced in 1996.

Val Kilmer’s youngest son Jack is also an American actor. He is popularly known for his role in 2013’s release Palo Alto, which was released. Apart from this, Jack is also the narrator of his father, Val Kilmer.

Val Kilmer Professional Career

Val Kilmer is known for his outstanding performances in various movies and television shows. Still, many of you may be unaware that Val Kilmer was originally a stage actor.

In his building phase, Kilmer has done various theater shows. It includes Henry IV, Part 1 (1981), Slab Boys (1983), etc.

Since he worked as a theater artist, adopting commercial movies and television shows was not a big deal for him. The 1983’s release, ‘The Outsider’came out to be the pioneer for Kilmer’s acting career.

Val Kilmer Professional Details Occupation Actor, Musician, TV Producer, Film producer, Poet Work Movies, Television Shows, Music Videos Famous Movie Tombstone (1993), Batman Forever (1995)

Red Planet (2000), Top Gun: Maverick (2022) Awards & Achievements Satellite Award for Best Supporting Actor (2005)

Humanitarian Award (2022) Hobbies Acting, Scuba Diving, Riding a Bike, Travelling Instagram Username @valkilmerofficial Twitter Username @valkilmer YouTube Channel ValKilmerOfficial Official Website https://valkilmer.com/ Networth $25 Million (2023)

After a few years, he was featured in the mystery-thriller movie ‘Thunderheart.’ In 1993 Kilmer portrayed the role of John Henry Holliday, a.k.a. Doc Holliday, for George Cosmatos’s ‘Tombstone’ film.

The same year, Kilmer replaced Michael Keaton and played the role of Bruce Wayne, a.k.a. Batman in Batman Forever. Two years ago, in 2020, Val Kilmer also featured in Paydirt and worked with his daughter, Mercedes Kilmer.

Val Kilmer Net Worth

Val Edward Kilmer is a professional screenwriter, theater artist, poet, and musician. In 2023, Val Kilmer’s estimated net worth is $25 million.

Not only that, but Kilmer also sold his various real estate properties. For instance, Val had sold his Mexican property to an oil billionaire for $18.5 million. He was also paid $6 million ($11.4 million today) for his contribution to the Batman Forever movie.

Val Kilmer Car Collection

Val Kilmer is the owner of a ‘68 Pontiac GTO Convertible car. This car launched in 1963, and it is the symbol of the muscle car in the world.

The GTO Convertible car is the most favorite car of Val Kilmer, but last year he sold this car for $101,400 in an auction.

Val Kilmer Awards and Achievements

Val is considered in the list of those actors whose contribution to the film industry is exceptional. There is a saying, ‘ If there is an award for this generation’s best unsung leading man, Kilmer will hold the top rank.’

Val was nominated for various projects. It includes MTV Movies Award for Most Desirable Male, and under this title, Kilmer was nominated for his work in Tombstone, Batman Forever, and Heat. Other than that, in 2012, he was also nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album.

Finally, in 2021 he won Critics Choice Documentary Award. Last year, in 2022, Val was honored with Humanitarian Award.

Check out my interview about #TopGunMaverick and making art with the kampers @kampkilmer https://t.co/FQB6K4UDnS — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) August 23, 2022

Does Val Kilmer have Cancer?

63 years old (in 2023), Val Kilmer is dealing with throat cancer. But, initially, Val denied being diagnosed with cancer. Not only that, but he also went through chemotherapy to recover from cancer.

Currently, he uses a feeding tube to eat, and he is working with a London-based software company to create his voice with the help of AI technology.

Final Thoughts

So this is all you need to know about one of the most prominent actors, Val Kilmer. We hope that you have enjoyed this article to the end.

We have added Val Kilmer’s early life, biography, and a brief journey of becoming one of the best actors. Moreover, we have mentioned Kilmer’s estimated net worth of 2023.

Last year, in 2022, we saw him in a fantasy adventure television series, Willow, and his performance was up to the mark. Hopefully, we will see him in more outstanding movies and series.