Tana Mongeau Biography – Net Worth and Everything You Want to Know

With over 5.3 million subscribers on YouTube and 5 million followers on Instagram, Tana Mongeau is gaining colossal popularity on the internet. Tana was also nominated for various awards, including the 10th Shorty Awards (2018), 11th Shorty Awards (2018), and 9th Shorty Awards (2019).

Tana Mongeau Personal Details Full Name Tana Marie Mongeau Nickname Tana, T Father Name Rick Mongeau Mother Name Rebecca Mongeau Gender Female Date of Birth 24 June 1998 Age 24 years (in 2023) Birthplace Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Residence Las Vegas, United States Zodiac Sign Cancer Relationship Jake Paul Marital Status Single Nationality American Religion Christian Education Green Valley High School, Nevada (2015) Height 166 cm (5′ 5” in feet) Weight 119 lbs (54 kg) Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Type Platinum Blonde

Tana Mongeau is a 5’ 6″ inch tall, beautiful girl. With dark brown eyes and platinum blonde hair, she can make you crazy about her. With a span of 7 to 8 years, she earned a considerable amount of net worth.

As of 2023, Tana Mongeau has a net worth of over $7 million, along with luxurious houses, villas, and cars. This article will provide you with all the necessary information about Tana Mongeau.

We have mentioned Tana’s personal and professional life, net worth, achievements, and some of the exciting controversies in her life.

Who is Tana Mongeau?

Tana Maries Mongeau is an American social media celebrity. She was born on June 24, 1998, to American parents. Her father is Rick Mongeau, and her mother is Rebecca Mongeau. She belongs to Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, and owns luxurious properties in her hometown.

This 24-year-old Tana has earned wealth and fame through her YouTube presence.

Tana Mongeau is a YouTuber, rapper, Tv Producer, and famous influencer. She also owns the merchandise and earns a reasonable amount.

The following section will discuss Tana mongeau’s personal and professional life, career, and achievements.

What Makes Tana Mongeau So Famous?

As mentioned earlier, Tana Mongeau is an American artist, rapper, and famous social media celebrity. However, she earned her desired recognition through ‘Storytimes.’ She further uploaded video-based content on various social media handles.

As we all know, YouTube is one of the handiest platforms on the internet. It allows users to upload videos, and in return, they receive money through YouTube monetization.

Similarly, Tana started her YouTube journey in the year 2015, and gradually she started gaining followers on her various social media accounts.

Tana Mongeau Personal Life

Tana Mongeau was born in Las Vegas in 1998. Currently (2023), she is 24 years old, and earning this much fortune at an early age is quite challenging for everyone. However, whatever she has right now is not always been there. In her upbringing, Tana went through a lot of chaotic moments.

Besides this, Tana is openly bisexual and was in a relationship with Somer Hollingsworth. However, after a couple of years of togetherness, they separated in June 2017. She has also remained in a relationship with an American actress and singer, Annabella Avery Thorne, a.k.a. Bella Thorne.

Tana’s relationship with famous YouTuber and fellow celebrity Jake Paul also caught the media’s attention. In 2019, she came closer to Jake Paul, and the couple also announced their marriage.

Later, Tana admitted that the ceremony was fake. She added that ‘the ceremony was fun and lighthearted.’ In 2020, the couple decided to move on and announced their break up on social media platforms.

Tana Mongeau Professional Career

After completing her studies at Green Valley High School, Nevada, Tana Mongeau started a YouTube channel in 2015. She came into the limelight when she started uploading ‘Storytimes.’

Tana Mongeau Professional Details Occupation YouTuber, TV Producer,

Internet Celebrity, Rapper Notable Work Storytime videos, Music, and Content Popular Song Hefner (2017), Deadahh (2018),

FaceTime (2018), Without You (2020) Source of Income YouTube Channels, Music Videos, and Agency Hobbies Acting, modeling, swimming, and making videos Awards and Achievements 9th Streamy Awards (2019) Instagram Username @tanamongeau Twitter Username @tanamongeau YouTube Channel @tanamongeauiscancelled – Tana Mongeau YouTube Subscribers 5.39M Subscribers (March 2023) Official Merch Website https://www.tanamongeaumerch.com/ Net Worth $7 million (in 2023)

In 2017, Tana came up with her first debut single ‘Hefner.’ It is just a crawling step toward success and fame. Again in 2017, she has featured in ‘Shane and Friends.’ movie. Moreover, she was also featured in the murder mystery show ‘Escape the Night.’

Later, in 2018, Tana was invited as a guest on ‘Four Loko’ for the ‘God Hates Lil Phag’ album. She also gained popularity through her singles such as, ‘W’ (2018), ‘FaceTime’ (2019), and ‘Without You’ (2020).

Tana Mongeau Net Worth 2023

Tana Mongeau is an American YouTuber, rapper, actress, and controversial social media celebrity. She uploads video content on her social media handles and earns much money.

Currently (March 2023), she has a whopping net worth of over $7 million. Besides YouTube, she established a modeling agency, Tana’s Angels Agency.

Moreover, she also founded a wine and food brand, ‘Dizzy Wine.’ in 2022. Interestingly, Tana Mongeau has also sold t-shirts and earned over $40,000 in just two days. Currently, she also handles her own merchandise business.

Below we have added Tana Mongeau’s net worth in previous years. Below mentioned figures may fluctuate according to time and her earnings.

Years Net Worth Net Worth in 2023 $7.0 Million Net Worth in 2022 $6.4 Million Net Worth in 2021 $6.0 Million Net Worth in 2020 $5.5 Million Net Worth in 2019 $5.3 Million

Tana Mongeau Car Collection

Tana Mongeau lives in Las Vegas, United States. Her estimated net worth for 2023 is more than $7 million.

She enjoys her luxurious lifestyle and owns various expensive cars. Tana received $130,000 worth of Mercedes G63 AMG from her ex-boyfriend Jake Paul.

Tana also owns a Mercedes Benz C Class that would cost her around $50,000. She has a Cadillac Escalade worth $80,000.

Tana Mongeau Controversy

Tana Mongeau is a 24 years old American celebrity. Celebrities often take advantage of controversies in this new generation era to build their audience. Tana got extensive media coverage when she was with famous boxer and YouTuber Jake Paul.

Earlier, she also faced criticism for using N-word publicly. Later, in February 2017, she posted a video of her apology for using such a word in a derogatory manner.

Moreover, Tana was also trolled for organizing a Fyre Festival-type event in which many people faced difficulties due to extreme heat and sunlight. To cover up the mess, Tana said she would refund the fees.

Final Thoughts

In today’s era, where everything is available on a single snap receiving fame and fans is also a five-figure task. No matter how easy it seems to gain followers on social media, maintaining a hygienic environment for the fans is also essential.

Tana Mongeau has received millions of followers and subscribers on Instagram and YouTube. Still, she is considered a ‘Struggling demonetized influencer.’ Despite being a well-known and highly followed internet personality, Tana remains an underrated social media celebrity.

So that’s all you need to know about the controversial star, Tana Mongeau. Above mentioned details can help you to know about Tana Mongeau’s biography, net worth, car collection, and relations with fellow internet celebs.