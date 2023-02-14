Ways to get the best out of your mobile gaming adventures

In 2023, we’re all heavily reliant on some form of technology to save us when boredom sets in and entertainment is required. For some, television is the perfect antidote, while others turn to their sophisticated smartphone for a gaming session. In fact, right now, mobile gaming is witnessing notable growth, with people all around the world exploring the benefits of mobile gaming.

Even though mobile gaming’s rise to prominence has been noticeable, not everyone is necessarily tempted to give it a go. For many, the smaller screen size is an annoyance, while others aren’t interested in the games that are typically available for download on iOS and Android devices. What many people don’t realise, though, is that an average mobile gaming session can be enhanced thanks to a few simple steps. Innovation has certainly led to new and improved ways we can experience mobile gaming’s package. Let’s take a look at some suggestions below.

Play on the big screen

With the aforementioned smaller screen size putting many people off mobile gaming, the opportunity of playing games on the big screen might well be the answer. Of course, one of the benefits of mobile gaming is due to its portability and the fact that games can be enjoyed on the move, but that doesn’t mean that you need to limit yourself to a smaller screen at all times. Thanks to services like AirPlay and Chromecast, mobile gamers can mirror their phone’s display to their television, enabling them to experience mobile gaming in a bigger format. It’s worth noting that you will need to purchase a compatible TV that supports both these services, but once you do, you’ll notice a big difference. Popular options include the likes of the Vizo V-Series and the P-Series Quantum X.

Consider adding a controller

One of the many grievances avid gamers level at mobile gaming is the shoddy controls that hinder certain products. In some instances, it’s a fair criticism to make, although not all mobile games experience this issue. For example, if you’re a casino gamer who enjoys casino slot games like Hyper Strike, then you’re unlikely to experience any issues like this due to the game’s easy-to-grasp nature and the fact that touchscreen controls suffice. For some console-quality games, though, adding a controller is necessary. For certain mobile gaming products, touchscreens just don’t offer the same amount of control. In order to combat this common issue, attaching a third-party accessory in the shape of a miniature controller is the right solution. Many mobile gamers opt for products like the Razer Kishi mobile game controller, although the GameSir T4 Pro wireless game controller is a solid option also.

Invest in a gaming phone

A guaranteed way to improve your mobile gaming package further is by biting the bullet and investing in a high-end gaming smartphone. While this particular solution is hard to justify if you only occasionally play mobile games, avid mobile gamers should most definitely consider this perfect option. Gaming phones aren’t cheap on the whole, but their gaming-related features improve any mobile gaming session. In 2023, these types of phones have reached new heights too, offering more sophistication than ever before after being designed by some evidently great minds. For example, devices like the Asus ROG Phone 6D come fully packed with a range of excellent features that cater for any mobile gaming experience. From having MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset to its 6.78-inch full HD OLED display and its 165Hz refresh rate, it’s a great gaming phone. Other options include the Black Shark 5 Pro and the Nubia Red Magic 7.