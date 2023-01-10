How to Stop Sharing Location Without Them Knowing on iPhone

If you’re anything like me, you’re probably guilty of sharing your location a little too often with friends and family. Whether it’s for security purposes or just to keep everyone in the loop, it can be tough to resist the urge to share.

But what if I told you there was a way to stop sharing location without them knowing? That’s right, with a few simple steps you can keep your whereabouts a secret without anyone being the wiser.

So if you’re ready to take back your privacy, read on for my top tips on how to stop sharing location without them knowing on your iPhone.

Introduction

With the release of iOS 13, Apple introduced a new way to share your location with friends and family called “Share My Location.” This feature allows you to share your current location with others for a specific amount of time, or indefinitely.

While this is a great feature for those who want to let others know where they are, there are also some privacy concerns. In this article, we will show you how to stop sharing your location without them knowing on your iPhone.

How to disable location services on your iPhone

If you’re concerned about privacy and want to make sure that your iPhone isn’t tracking your location, you can disable location services. This will prevent apps from using your location and can help improve battery life.

To disable location services:

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Scroll down and tap Privacy.

3. Tap Location Services.

4. Toggle the Location Services switch to the Off position.

How to stop location sharing on your iPhone

If you own an iPhone, there are several ways to stop sharing your location with another person. You can either turn off location services for that person entirely, or you can select which app they can use to see your location.

If you want to stop sharing your location with a specific person, open the Settings app and tap on “Privacy.” Then, tap on “Location Services.”

Here, you will see a list of all the apps that have requested access to your location. Find the app that you share your location with (such as “Find My Friends”) and tap on it.

You will see three options: “Never,” “Ask Next Time,” and “While Using the App.” If you select “Never,” this will prevent that app from accessing your location entirely. If you select “Ask Next Time,” you will be prompted each time the app tries to access your location.

If you select “While Using the App,” the app will only have access to your location when it is open and running in the foreground.

You can also stop sharing your location with an individual person by deselecting them in the “Share My Location” section of the Settings app. Open the Settings app and tap on “Privacy.” Then, tap on “Location Services.”

Scroll down to find the “Share My Location” section and tap on it. Here, you will see a list of all the people who are currently sharing their locations with you. Tap on the person’s name and then tap on the “Stop Sharing My Location” button.

How to turn off location tracking on your iPhone

iOS has a feature called “Frequent Locations” which tracks the places you go most often and makes predictions for where you might want to go next.

This data is stored on your device and is used to improve Maps and other Apple apps.

If you’re not comfortable with Apple knowing where you’ve been, you can turn off this feature. Here’s how:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Tap Privacy.

Tap Location Services.

Scroll down and tap System Services.

Tap Frequent Locations.

Turn off the switch next to Share My Location.

How to disable location sharing on specific apps on your iPhone

If you’re concerned about privacy and want more control over which apps can access your location, you can disable location sharing on specific apps. Here’s how to do it:

1. Go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services on your iPhone.

2. Scroll down to the app in question and select it.

3. Tap the toggle next to “While Using the App” to disable location sharing for that app.

How to stop sharing your location with friends on your iPhone

If you share your location with friends using Find My Friends, they can see where you are and what time you were last there.

If you don’t want them to see where you are, you can stop sharing your location with them. You can also turn off location sharing with all friends by turning off Share My Location in Settings.

How to stop sharing your location with family on your iPhone

You can stop sharing your location with your family members at any time directly from your iPhone. Here’s how:

Open the Settings app and tap on “Privacy.”

Select “Location Services.”

Scroll down and tap on “Sharing My Location.”

Tap on the family member you want to stop sharing your location with and select “Stop Sharing My Location.”

You will still be able to see the location of your family member, but they will no longer be able to see yours.

If you want to completely remove a family member from your family group, you will need to do so from the Family Sharing settings on iCloud.com

How to delete your location history on your iPhone