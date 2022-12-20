How to Choose a Good Laptop for College

Years ago, students couldn’t be imagined without textbooks and notebooks. But today, a laptop has become an integral attribute of the studying process. It accompanies us wherever we go: at lectures and seminars, at our favorite coffee shop, and in extracurricular clubs. However, a bulky laptop is inconvenient to take with you everywhere. In this case, a mobile and compact model is the best choice!

So, how to choose the best option with all the necessary characteristics? What parameters to pay attention to? Below, we explore these questions in detail! So, hurry up and outsource your paper to a reliable dissertation service, make yourself a cup of tea, and dive into studying laptops together with us. We promise – you won’t be bored!

Screen

To begin with, an excellent display diagonal for studying is 15 inches. We don’t recommend taking a smaller size, as this will make it harder to read text on the screen. And the keyboard will be less comfortable too. At the same time, 17-inch models are much heavier.

Matrix type and resolution also play an important role in comfortable reading. TN is the cheapest option: it’s fine if you usually look directly at the monitor and work in good light, but it will be inconvenient to show the screen to someone else. Why? The colors are distorted at an angle.

Better go for a resolution of at least Full HD 1920 x 1080 pixels and IPS matrix. This technology provides great color reproduction, contrast, and brightness. It also has excellent viewing angles.

CPU

If your studying requires research, writing and similar tasks, with no special programs, then it makes no sense to overpay for a powerful processor. Thus, Intel Celeron, Pentium, or AMD will be enough. Plus, many laptops are equipped with Intel Core i5 chips for faster performance.

As for the video card, consider options with integrated graphics. Discrete graphics cards are better for resource-intensive tasks and games. But keep in mind that laptops with a discrete video chip will be higher in price.

RAM

In simple words, the larger the RAM capacity, the faster the device will work. A laptop for study in 2022 can be equipped with 4 to 8 GB of RAM. Then, the laptop will not slow down when performing basic tasks and watching videos.

Internal Storage

Surely, students need a laptop with an SSD. This ensures fast loading of the system and silent operation, and such a drive isn’t as sensitive to shaking and drops. If you need a cheaper model, look for one with an HDD.

The amount of storage depends on how much data you plan to save on your laptop. We advise searching for options with 256 GB or 512 GB of storage.

Another way to have more storage space is to buy external hard drives. Therefore, if you are not sure that you need a large amount of internal memory and want to save money, give preference to the 128 GB model. You can always buy additional external media if necessary!

Operating System

Surely, Windows is the most known operating system. Many programs and free extensions have been developed exactly for it. Moreover, laptops with Chrome and Endless OS are cheaper, but you may struggle with the compatibility of devices and programs.

Another option is MacOS, but of course, MacBooks cost more than Windows-based appliances. Nevertheless, many simply adore them for:

High-quality components;

Aluminum case;

Easy-open lid;

Great reliability;

Light-weight and noiselessness.

Autonomy

Before choosing a laptop for study, check out the autonomy of the device. The optimal time is 5-6 hours of operation without recharging. Also, remember that activities such as surfing the net and watching movies will drain the battery much faster than just working with text.

Therefore, look for devices with increased autonomy! You never know when all the sockets in the classroom, coffee shop, or train will be busy.

Ergonomics

No doubt, thin laptops and transformers with a touch screen that opens on 180 are suitable for all students! We recommend paying attention to light and compact models with a comfortable keyboard and touchpad. Go to the offline store and evaluate different laptops in person. This way you will surely make the right decision!

Interfaces

A large number of ports allows you to connect more additional devices to work with a laptop and recharge external devices. A model with two USB connectors will be just perfect! For example, you can connect an adapter for a mouse to one and an external drive or smartphone to the other. If the USB 3.0 standard is supported, then files will be transferred at speeds up to 1 GB per second.

Camera

Over the past few years, distance learning has become not only popular but sometimes the only possible way to study at all! So, a camera is necessary for effective interaction with teachers and high-quality online learning. Most modern laptops are equipped with a 720p or 1080p webcam with a microphone. Therefore, make sure the option you are going for has it as well.

Unnecessary Options

Usually, laptops offer various functions that you don’t need. And here are things you can surely save on:

powerful built-in speakers;

HDMI interface, if you aren’t going to connect an external monitor;

CD or DVD reader.

Also, you can save on office programs and use Google Docs! They are super comfortable for working together in a group, and you can edit files in an offline mode.

To Wrap It Up

Basically, laptops for study are inexpensive and not very powerful. However, they are enough to perform typical tasks. But how not to take a device that is too weak? At the same time, how not to overpay for unnecessary features?

To write this article, we studied the needs of modern students and relied on our personal experience. No doubt, these recommendations will also come in handy when choosing a laptop for standard business tasks, be it office applications, corporate mail, and video conferences. Buy yourself a reliable model, and it will serve you for many amazing years!