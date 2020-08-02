Lando Norris’s helmet at the F1 British GP was designed by a 6-year-old girl

Lando Norris used this weekend in the British GP of Formula 1 a helmet designed by Eva, a six-year-old girl who was the winner among all the participants in an ideas competition.

Through their social networks, Lando Norris unveiled the winning design, whose drawing shows on a white background the name of the pilot in blue and orange and his car: “It reminded me a lot of when I was younger and scribbled some great things. It is just super original. Thanks for taking your time to design it, Eva ”, concludes the message from Lando Norris.













And it gave him luck. Norris finished the race of Silverstone in fifth position, behind Daniel Ricciardo. Lewis Hamilton won on a punctured tire for the seventh time on the Silverstone and left the British GP more leader of the World Championship of Formula 1.