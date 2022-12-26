Dani Ceballos Will be Absent Against Leicester

Dani Ceballos will certainly be absent when Arsenal face Leicester City this weekend. The London Cannon midfielder suffered an injury while defending his team against Vitoria in the Europa League. In that match, Ceballos was only able to play for 54 minutes, before coach Unai Emery pulled him off the field.

The results of the examination revealed that he had problems with his muscles and certainly would not appear against Leicester.

“Dani Ceballos certainly can not join the team after suffering an injury in the match against Vitoria. Ceballos has problems with the left hamstring. Further examination to find out how long it takes to choose his condition,” the club’s official statement said on Friday (11/08/2019 ).

Arsenal and Leicester City matches can be a determination of Emery’s future. Because the London Cannon has not produced a victory in the last four matches. These conditions put Emery under great pressure.

Emery began to lose the confidence of the players because of how to handle an incompetent club. Can he overcome this problem?