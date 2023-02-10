Where to Watch Criminal Minds Season 16?

Criminal Minds Season 16: Where to watch

Whenever there is the launch of a new season of any show, people’s eyes are stuck on the success rate of the show so that they can decide whether they will enjoy it or not. Many series were released this year, and one of them was Criminal Minds Season 16.

Viewers have enjoyed the previous 15 seasons. It was a bang! They are conscious of the final season. Are you eager to know about Criminal Minds season 16 and where to watch it?

Here! You came the right way. ‘Criminal Minds’ has released another new amazing season. The sources and the casts have confirmed the release. Let us explore more for some interesting news about the final season.

Criminal Minds Season 16

Season sixteen of ‘Criminal Minds’ is the last and final season of the show. About ten episodes cover one single case. A fresh, unique, and energized show for all the drama-loving audience. The creator of the show includes Jeff Davis, and the distributor was CBS.

There is a total of 15 seasons as of now, and viewers are waiting for the last and final season, ‘season 16’. People loved the characters, especially the BAU in season 15. The drama with the criminal plot is still being loved by people.

The recent season was season 15 and was released on 8th January 2020. Here we will talk all about the final season 16.

Criminal Minds Season 16 Plot

In season 16, BAU will face the threat of all time. As the world opens up, the team must hunt them, the network goes operational, and one murder should be performed at a time.

Criminal Minds Season 16 Cast Members

Joe Mantegna (David Rossi) A.J. Cook (Jennifer Jareau) Aisha Tyler (Dr. Tara Lewis) Kristen Vangsness (Penelope Gracia) Adam Rodriguez (Luke Alvez) Paget Brewster (Emily Prentiss)

Criminal Minds Season 16 Release Date:

It was made clear that season 15 was not on the last page of this show. Directors indicated and made it clear that there will be one more season and season 15 is not the final one.

As of now, there is no confirmed date for the release of this show, but in February 2021, the release of Criminal Minds season 16 was announced.

Where to watch Criminal Minds Season 16

For the viewers who are dying to watch season 16 of ‘Criminal Minds’, there is an update announcing that you can watch this final season at Paramount+. According to a report and collected sources, people eager to watch this season can watch it on other platforms too. The number of platforms you can watch this show on are:

Hulu

Amazon

Prime

Paramount+

Vudu

Wrapping up

We can conclude by saying that this show, Criminal Minds Season 16, is still in the news, and we may have to wait for further updates. We need more information about season 16, which will probably be provided to the viewers gradually.

However, it has been confirmed by the directors that the final season will have a total of 10 episodes, full of drama and thrill. We think we have answered the question of where to watch this show. It is time for you to go and watch Criminal Minds season 16 after its release on the above-mentioned platforms. Go binge!