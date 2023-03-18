Walking Dead Season 12 Release Date, Cast, Finale Coming Or Not

Walking Dead is an American Horror TV series, and it is based on one of the comic books named “Walking Dead Franchise,” which was written by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard.

The first season of this series was released on 31st October 2010 and consisted of 6 episodes. This series won the heart of its fans and made it a constant success for all eleven seasons. Walking Dead is produced by AMC Studios in Georgia.

Walking Dead Season 11th was released on 22nd August 2021, and the last episode of this season was released on 20th November 2022. Also, as the series’ popularity increased, the producer increased the number of episodes in its last season, i.e., 24 episodes in Walking Dead Season 11.

The IMDB rating of the Walking Dead is 8.3 out of 10.

After releasing the last episode of Walking Dead Season 11 on 20th November 2022, fans eagerly await its next season. But, according to some sources, Walking Dead Season 11 is the only final season, consisting of 24 episodes. I just wanted to let you know that there is no further information regarding Walking Dead Season 12.

According to some reports, there will also be a chance of a Spinoff of the series Walking Dead: Dead City. So, fans can once again get a chance to see their favorite characters like Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus).

The Walking Dead Cast Members:

Jon Bernthal as Shane Walsh Andrew Lincoln played the lead role as Rick Grimes Jeffrey DeMunn as Dale Horvath Sarah Wayne Callines as Lori Frimes Laurie Holden as Andrea Steven Yeun as Glenn Rhee Melissa NcBride as Carol Lauren Cohan as Maggie Danai Gurira as Michonne Lennie James as Morgan Seth Gilliam as Gabriel Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon Chandler Riggs as Carl Grimes Alanna Masterson as Tara Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan

The Walking Dead Series Overview:

The Walking Dead series is based on the Zombie apocalypse. Here, the

Zombies are known as “Walkers,” who shuffle toward human beings and other creatures for eating. They are also attracted by noises like a gunshot or even human fragrances, making them thirsty.



Also, we have seen that if any walker makes any scratches on the human body, that person immediately starts converting into Zombies. So, in the early Walking Dead season, it is also mentioned that all human beings must carry a virus for their protection. The only way to kill these Zombies is to damage their brains or destroy their entire body ultimately.

The lead actor in the series is Rick Grimes, who awakes from a coma after some years, and at that time, he finds that walkers have taken over the whole world. Rick Grimes played the role of leader of the survivor’s group in Atlanta, Georgia. He constantly finds a way to protect themselves and their team member from the Zombie’s attack.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Ending:

The ending of Walking Dead Season 11 was highly shocking. As fans saw, Rick in the last moment, who seemed dead in the previous season, is alive at the end of the series.

Also, there are a few other faces with him who are constantly warning him about his surrender; and saying that they don’t have any other options with them.

The Walking Dead Season 11 List of Episodes:

The following is the list of episodes in Walking Dead Season 11.

Episode Title Released Date 1 Ancheron: Part 1 22nd August 2021 2 Ancheron: Part 2 29th August 2021 3 Hunted 5th September 2021 4 Rendition 12th September 2021 5 Out of the Ashes 19th September 2021 6 On the Inside 26th September 2021 7 Promises Broken 3rd October 2021 8 For Blood 10th October 2021 9 No Other Ways 20th February 2022 10 New Haunts 27th February 2022 11 Rogue Element 6th March 2022 12 The Lucky Ones 13th March 2022 13 Warlords 20th March 2022 14 The Rotten Core 27th March 2022 15 Trust 3rd April 2022 16 Acts of God 10th April 2022 17 Lockdown 2nd October 2022 18 A New Deal 9th October 2022 19 Variant 16th October 2022 20 What’s Been Lost 23rd October 2022 21 Outpost 22 30th October 2022 22 Faith 6th November 2022 23 Family 13th November 2022 24 Rest in Peace 20th November 2022

Is The Walking Dead Season 12 Going to be Released or canceled?

Here we have sad news for all the walking dead fans, as the walking dead season 12 will not be released. According to a source, Walking Dead season 11 is the only last Zombie series.

But also have good news for all the Zombie series fans; the makers are planning to make a spinoff with the popular character of the series.

Who's the better #TWD villian? Cast your vote by RETWEETING for The Governor or a LIKE for Alpha! pic.twitter.com/uc8bwg6Kjf — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 5, 2023

On the other side, we also have news that the two lead stars Michonne as Danai Gurira and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) of the Walking Dead, will soon appear again with a new series next year.

The makers also officially declared that the new series was about an exciting love story between the two characters, which is affected by the changes that occur in the world.

Where to Watch The Walking Dead Series?

Fans can watch the Walking Dead Series on a few big OTT platforms like Netflix, Hotstar, etc.

Also, you can go for streaming options in which you have to pay some amount to see the streaming videos from the platforms like Vudu and Amazon Instant Videos, and also you can use Pluto to watch the Walking Dead Series for free.

FAQs:

Is there a season 12 for The Walking Dead?

No, the makers’ team has announced that The Walking Dead Season 11, created by Robert Kirkman, is the final season. But fans can see their favorite characters in the Spinoff of the Walking Dead series.

Will Rick return in The Walking Dead Season 11?

Yes, fans will again see a glimpse of Rick Grimes in the final episode, “Rest in Peace” season 11. Also, it indicates that the makers are also planning to released the next spinoff of Rick and Michonne.

What Should I Watch after The Walking Dead?

Fans who have already seen all seasons of The Walking Dead can then start watching the spinoff of the Walking Dead series, including;

The Walking Dead: Dead City

Fear the Walking Dead

Tales of the Waling Dead

The Walking Dead: Dead Dixon, etc.

The Walking Dead Season 12 Trailer:

As discussed earlier, There The Walking Dead Season 12 will not be released. So, let’s look at The Walking Dead Season 11 Trailer.

Final Words:

The “Walking Dead” is a kind of horror story that mainly covers the storylines of Zombies. This series was based on one of the comic books named “Walking Dead Franchise.” The Walking Dead achieved many international awards for continuously making a successful season. Also, fans love the way the writers added twists to each season. With immense love and support from the fans, the Walking Dead successfully released the eleventh and final season of the series in the previous year.

The show maker said they are working on a spinoff of the Walking Dead Series. We hope that the fans again get a chance to see their favorite characters very soon. So, kindly stay connected to our website to get all the essential information about the upcoming seasons.