Viral Roman Empire TikTok Trend Explained with Orginal Creator Saskia Cort

Every day, at the beginning of the day, we come across various trends on the internet. And we all have seen how people go gaga. Have you come across the viral TikTok trend of the Roman Empire? If not, here is everything you need to know in depth.

What is the Roman Empire TikTok Trend?

We all know the historical facts about the Roman Empire and have studied or searched about it at some point. So many things have happened that shook the world and incidents that took place back in the day.

Moreover, a Netflix series called Roman Empire showcases many iconic scenes and the story. There are three seasons of Roman Empire on Netflix. So, how often do you think about the Roman Empire? Well, think about it and answer casually. Thought of the answer yet? That’s the viral Roman Empire TikTok trend.

How Did It Start?

It all started when Saskia Cort, a Swedish Influencer, posted a video in September 2022. She asked her followers to ask their male partners how often they think about the Roman Empire.

Around a year later, Artur Hulu is said to have reenacted this trend and asked everyone to ask their husband/ boyfriend/ father/ brother to answer the same question. The video also said that ladies will be shocked to know how often male thinks about the Roman Empire.

Coming to the answer most males answered, they thought about the Roman Empire quite often throughout the day. Some said they think about it once/ twice/ thrice a day due to various things and incidents related to the Roman Empire.

Returning to the original trend starter, Saskia Cort, her Instagram bio is quite interesting. At the end of her Bio, it says, “started the Roman Empire Trend. Have you heard of it? At least Elon Musk has.”

Who is Saskia Cort?

As we discussed earlier, she is a Swedish Influencer with over 20.8k followers on Instagram. Amongst many of the posts she has shared, there are several information related to “I started the viral Roman Empire trend” and more. After starting this trend, she became even more popular and appeared on many talk and morning shows.

Her bio is accurate because Elon Musk has replied to her Tweet and answered, “Every day,” meaning he thinks of the Roman Empire daily. Along with TikTok, this trend has also gone viral on Instagram and is becoming viral globally.