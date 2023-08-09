The Family Man Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, and More

Finally, fans most awaited season of The Family Man series will release soon on Prime Video. The series starring Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starring has won millions of hearts and continues to make fans crazy through its Black comedy and action-thriller genre. Soon, we will get our hands on The Family Man’s upcoming and latest season. Until that happens, let’s discuss all the essential details related to the series and learn more about The Family Man Season 3 release date.

The Family Man Season 3 Release Date

The show’s makers have yet to declare the exact date for the release of The Family Man Season 3. It is expected that the third season is going to release by upcoming November 2023. If that’s true, we will soon hear more about it from the makers and the official streaming platform. The first season of this series was released on 20th September 2019 and was soon renewed for a second season, seeing a massive response from the fans.

Family Man Season 2 was released on 4th June 2021, and as expected, it was renewed for one more season, i.e., The Family Man Season 3. Now, as fans eagerly await the third season’s release, it will be released soon, by the end of 2023. Before that happens, we will get the teaser and trailer release. After that, the makers will release the official trailer.

Property Value Series The Family Man 3 Streaming Partner Amazon Prime Video OTT Release Date TBA Genre Crime – Thriller Dark Comedy Cast Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur Director Raj & D.K. Languages Hindi

The Family Man Season 3 Storyline

The story of this series revolves around the titular role, i.e., Shrikant Tiwari – Sri, who happens to be a middle-class man working undercover as a highly skilled intelligence officer for the TASC – Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell. None of his family members, not even his wife, knows about his true secret identity. He and his team handle various cases discreetly and save the nation from various internal and outer factors and terrorists.

The Family Man Season 3 Cast Members

Leading cast members of the show who are regular cast include Major Bajpayee playing the titular role of Srikant Tiwari, a.k.a. Sri. His wife, Suchitra, a.k.a. Suchi, is played by Priyamani. Other leading roles are played by Sharib Hashmi, Vedant Sinha, Shahab Ali, Neeraj Madhab, Ravindra Vijay, Shard Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, and many more.

Season Total Episodes Release Date 1 10 20th September 2019 2 9 4th June 2021 3 TBA 2023

The Family Man Season 3 Makers Team

The Family Man is a Black comedy with Espionage and the action-thriller genre. It was created and written by Raj & DK – the famous duo. Along with them, Sumar Kumar assisted with the direction of the show. The music is from the talented pair of Sachin – Jigar, whereas the composer is Ketan Sodha. The producers are Krishna D.K., Raj Nidimoru, and the D2R production company.

The Family Man Season 3 Trailer Release

There is no official trailer for The Family Man Season 3. Soon, the makers will release a teaser followed by the trailer, and soon they will share the latest information related to The Family Man Season 3 release date and more.