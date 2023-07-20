Tacoma FD Season 4 Release Date, Cast Members, Storyline, and More

Since the first season of Tacoma FD was released, fans have been gaga over the characters and the storyline. The dialogues have also been quite famous as they are hilarious, and each character delivers them uniquely. The latest season of Tacoma FD is all set to release. Let’s discuss more details, including the release date, cast members, etc.

Tacoma FD Season 4 Release Date

The latest season of Tacoma FD will be released by 20th July 2023. There are just a few days to go until the release of the upcoming Tacoma FD Season 4. Fans will have to wait for a week or so. After that, they can enjoy their awaited favorite series on truTV.

Hook, Line, and Sphincter… The Glory "Hull"… Terry "Cruise", not to be mistaken with Tom Cruise. Tacoma FD Season 4 is back on July 20th at 10 PM on @trutv Catch up on all three seasons only on @StreamOnMax!#tacomafd #firefighter #supertroopers pic.twitter.com/MdT2rw2Rb8 — Broken Lizard (@brokenlizard) July 12, 2023

Tacoma FD Season 4 Trailer Release

The official Tacoma FD Season 4 trailer was released one day ago, containing some of the most amazing things. First, it starts with the entire team doing their work and enjoying themselves. Even though their firefighter job has been quite severe, they always find one way or another to lighten the surroundings.

Not just that, there has been so much comedy and fun throughout all the previous seasons of Tacoma FD. Each member somehow finds something funny that makes the series famous, even in a serious genre. The first season was released in 2019, and since then, they have been renewing it for further seasons because of such wide popularity.

As we near the Season 4 premiere of Tacoma FD Season 4, here's another behind-the-scenes look. Don't forget to set your DVRs for July 20th at 10 PM on @trutv.#tacomafd #comedy #behindthescenes pic.twitter.com/ukPrR5plBi — Broken Lizard (@brokenlizard) July 14, 2023

Tacoma FD Season 4 Cast Members

Kevin Heffernan as Chief Terry McConky

Steve Lemme as Captain Edward Caesar Penisi

Hassie Harrison as Lucy McConky

Marcus Henderson as Granfield Smith

Eugene Cordero as Andy Myawani

Gabriel Hogan as Ike Crystal

Tacoma FD Season 4 Storyline

The series is based on a firehouse in Tacoma, Washington, with a diverse team of firefighters. As the city has been one of America’s wettest cities, they do not go on getting many fires to fight. Other than fire, everything happens in the firehouse. There are so many elements associated with the show which make the audience feel not just funny but also intriguing and entertaining.

'Tacoma FD' Gets Season 4 Premiere Date, Tony Danza & David Arquette Among Guest Stars; Trailer https://t.co/gGIs2bjIxS pic.twitter.com/HIJo99U3Wd — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 15, 2023

For the Tacoma FD Season 4, there are going to be various celebrity guests who will be appearing throughout the entire series. There will be Tony Danza, David Arquette, Dexter Loomis, Amin Joseph, Timothy Murphy, and many more. With every season, fans expect a variety of celebrities to appear in distinctive roles. This will also be a hilarious ride in the Tacoma FD Season 4!