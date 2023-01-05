Our Kind of People Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

Our Kind of People is an American drama television series. The series Our Kind of People is full of drama. It has received an average response from the audience.

Our Kind of People has received 5.3 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Our Kind of People.

Our Kind of People Season 2:

Our Kind of People follows the story of a single mom who tries to risk all as well as moves her family to a vineyard along with some hopes of taking her natural hair care line to the next level just by infiltrating the African American elite in Oak Bluffs.

The series Our Kind of People was written by Sidney Butler, Wendy Calhoun, Karin Gist, Lawrence Otis Graham, Kelly Edwards, Rebecca Boss, Bryan M. Holdman, Chris Masi, Norman Vance Jr., Lauren Goodman, Nambi E. Kelley, Antonia March, and Jacqueline McKinley.

It was directed by Tasha Smith, Benny Boom, Jeff Byrd, Jeffrey W. Byrd, Julie Dash, Princess Monique Filmz, Joe Morton, and Keesha Sharp.

The series Our Kind of People was created by Wendy Calhoun and Karin Gist. It stars Yaya DaCosta, Lance Gross, and Nadine Ellis.

The series Our Kind of People is inspired by Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class by Lawrence Otis Graham.

The series Our Kind of People was executively produced by Aaron Harberts, Gretchen Berg, Tasha Smith, Ben Silverman, Rodney Ferrell, Montrel McKay, Lee Daniels, Marc Velez, Pamela Oas Williams, Karin Gist, and Claire Brown.

It was produced by Michael Gray, Jahil Fisher, and Lawrence Otis Graham. The series Our Kind of People was made under Lee Daniels Entertainment, Electus, The Gist of It Productions, Fox Entertainment, and 20th Television.

The series Our Kind of People has arrived on Fox. The first season of the series Our Kind of People includes many episodes titled Reparations, My Mother – Myself, Hot Links & Red Drinks, Crabs in a Gold-Plated Barrel, The Miseducation of the Negro, For Colored Boys, Fathers – Daughters – Sisters, Sistervention, Twice as Hard – Twice as Good, Just Desserts, It Is Not Light We Need – but Fire, and Kiss It Up to God.

Is Our Kind of People Season 2 Happening?

The series Our Kind of People is not renewed yet for the second season. It seems that it will soon be renewed.

There is a massive chance of the announcement of the second season of the series Our Kind of People.

Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series Our Kind of People.

Our Kind of People Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Our Kind of People Season 2 below.

Yaya DaCosta as Angela Vaughn Nadine Ellis as Leah Franklin Dupont Raven Goodwin as Josephine Nicole Chanel Williams as Taylor L. Scott Caldwell as Olivia Sturgess Dupont Kyle Bary as Quincy Dupont Joe Morton as Teddy Franklin Morris Chestnut as Raymond Dupont Lance Gross as Tyrique Chapman Rhyon Nicole Brown as Lauren Dupont Alana Kay Bright as Nikki Vaughn Debbi Morgan as Patricia – Aunt Piggy – Williams Melissa De Sousa as Alex Rivera McKinley Freeman as Nate Robinson

Let’s talk about the review of the first season of the series Our Kind of People.

Our Kind of People Season 1 Review:

Our Kind of People Season 1 got average response from the audience. We expect that the second season of the series Our Kind of People will receive a positive response from the audience.

In the recent episode of the first season of the series Our Kind of People, we have seen that Teddy and Leah deliver devastating news to Angela.

Later, Piggy confesses past secrets to Angela as well as Angela takes steps in order to secure her and also the future of Eve’s Crown.

After that, Angela gets close to getting anything and everything she wants. Teddy confronts Leah and after that, Raymond gets desperate to get Jack’s Darmon shares away from Teddy as well as cover for Olivia with the police.

Later, Piggy comes clean to Tyrique about his father. On the other side, Teddy gives Angela an ultimatum. Raymond regains his confidence as well as tries to make an offer to Leah.

After that, Aunt Piggy gets shocked at the time when a face from the past reappears. A death shocks the Franklin – Dupont families. Let’s see what happens next.

We expect that the story of the second season of the series Our Kind of People will start where it is left in the first season of the series Our Kind of People.

We expect that the story of the second season of the series Our Kind of People will start where it is left in the first season of the series Our Kind of People.

Our Kind of People Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of Our Kind of People Season 2 is not declared yet. Maybe it will soon be declared after the confirmation of the second season of the series Our Kind of People.

Y'all better get ready for tonight. 👀 #OurKindOfPeople pic.twitter.com/qlIPW5wKTi — Our Kind of People FOX (@OurKindFOX) January 11, 2022

The first season of the series Our Kind of People has started airing on 21st September 2021. We can expect Our Kind of People Season 2 somewhere in 2022. Maybe it will arrive on Fox. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the second season of the series Our Kind of People will be announced after the completion of the first season of the series Our Kind of People.

If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series Our Kind of People, we will add it here.

Our Kind of People Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of Our Kind of People Season 2 has not arrived yet. It seems that it will soon be released after the announcement of the second season of the series Our Kind of People.

Let’s watch the trailer of the first season of the series Our Kind of People. Watch it below.

Where to Watch Our Kind of People Season 2?

The series Our Kind of People is available to watch on Fox and Disney Plus Hotstar. The complete series Our Kind of People is available to watch on both platforms.

All episodes are available in HD quality on both platforms. The series Our Kind of People has arrived on Fox, but later, it has also arrived on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Is Our Kind of People Worth Watching?

Our Kind of People has received an average response from the audience. There is an interesting story in the series Our Kind of People.

We hope that the next season of the series Our Kind of People will receive a good response from the audience. Let’s see what happens next.

Our Kind of People is a drama series. The series is full of drama. Recently, in May 2022, the series Our Kind of People was canceled after one season.

So, there is no chance for the announcement of Our Kind of People Season 2. But maybe some other platform may adapt the series Our Kind of People and confirm the second season. But it has a very little chance.

So, maybe the first season is only the season and probably the second one will not arrive. The first season of the series Our Kind of People has arrived on Fox. Let’s see what happens next.

The filming of the first season of the series Our Kind of People was started on 7th July 2021 and it was set to complete on 24th November 2021 in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Fox has canceled the series Our Kind of People on 13th May 2022. All fans of the series Our Kind of People were waiting for the announcement of the second season, and the cancellation news came.

The series Our Kind of People has a quite good story but received a mixed response from the audience. Maybe that is the reason why the series Our Kind of People got canceled. As we get any other update about it, we will add it here.

