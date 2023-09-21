Our Kind of People Season 2 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Member, and Everything You Need To Know

Our Kind of People is an American drama television series. The series Our Kind of People is full of drama. It has received an average response from the audience.

Our Kind of People has received 5.3 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Our Kind of People.

Our Kind of People Series Storyline Overview & its Makers Team

Our Kind of People follows the story of a single mom who tries to risk all and moves her family to a vineyard, hoping to take her natural hair care line to the next level by infiltrating the African-American elite in Oak Bluffs.

The series Our Kind of People was written by Sidney Butler, Wendy Calhoun, Karin Gist, Lawrence Otis Graham, Kelly Edwards, Rebecca Boss, Bryan M. Holdman, Chris Masi, Norman Vance Jr., Lauren Goodman, Nambi E. Kelley, Antonia March, and Jacqueline McKinley.

It was directed by Tasha Smith, Benny Boom, Jeff Byrd, Jeffrey W. Byrd, Julie Dash, Princess Monique Filmz, Joe Morton, and Keesha Sharp.

The series Our Kind of People was created by Wendy Calhoun and Karin Gist. It stars Yaya DaCosta, Lance Gross, and Nadine Ellis.

The series Our Kind of People is inspired by Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class by Lawrence Otis Graham.

The series Our Kind of People was executively produced by Aaron Harberts, Gretchen Berg, Tasha Smith, Ben Silverman, Rodney Ferrell, Montrel McKay, Lee Daniels, Marc Velez, Pamela Oas Williams, Karin Gist, and Claire Brown.

It was produced by Michael Gray, Jahil Fisher, and Lawrence Otis Graham. The series Our Kind of People was made under Lee Daniels Entertainment, Electus, The Gist of It Productions, Fox Entertainment, and 20th Television.

The series Our Kind of People has arrived on Fox. The first season of the series Our Kind of People includes many episodes titled Reparations, My Mother – Myself, Hot Links & Red Drinks, Crabs in a Gold-Plated Barrel, The Miseducation of the Negro, For Colored Boys, Fathers – Daughters – Sisters, Sistervention, Twice as Hard – Twice as Good, Just Desserts, It Is Not Light We Need – but Fire, and Kiss It Up to God.

Is Our Kind of People Season 2 Happening?

The series Our Kind of People is not yet for the second season. It seems that it will soon be renewed.

There is a massive chance of the announcement of the second season of the series Our Kind of People. Maybe Fox will soon announce the second season of the series Our Kind of People.

All fans of the series Our Kind of People are impatiently waiting for the release of the second season of the series Our Kind of People. Let’s see what happens next.

Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series Our Kind of People.

Our Kind of People Season 2 Cast Members List

Find the expected cast of Our Kind of People Season 2 below.

Yaya DaCosta as Angela Vaughn

Nadine Ellis as Leah Franklin Dupont

Raven Goodwin as Josephine

Nicole Chanel Williams as Taylor

L. Scott Caldwell as Olivia Sturgess Dupont

Kyle Bary as Quincy Dupont

Joe Morton as Teddy Franklin

Morris Chestnut as Raymond Dupont

Lance Gross as Tyrique Chapman

Rhyon Nicole Brown as Lauren Dupont

Alana Kay Bright as Nikki Vaughn

Debbi Morgan as Patricia – Aunt Piggy – Williams

Melissa De Sousa as Alex Rivera

McKinley Freeman as Nate Robinson

Our Kind People Season 2 Episode Title List

Our Kind People Season 1 Episode 01 – Reparations

Our Kind People Season 1 Episode 02 – My Mother, Myself

Our Kind People Season 1 Episode 03 – Hot Links & Red Drinks

Our Kind People Season 1 Episode 04 – Crabs in a Gold-Plated Barrel

Our Kind People Season 1 Episode 05 – The Miseducation of The Negro

Our Kind People Season 1 Episode 06 – For Colored Boys

Our Kind People Season 1 Episode 07 – Fathers, Daughters, Sisters

Our Kind People Season 1 Episode 08 – Sistervention

Our Kind People Season 1 Episode 09 – Twice as Hard, Twice as Good

Our Kind People Season 1 Episode 10 – Just Desserts

Our Kind People Season 1 Episode 11 – It Is Not Light We Need, But Fire

Our Kind People Season 1 Episode 12 – Kiss It Up to God

Our Kind of People Season 1 Review:

Our Kind of People Season 1 got an average response from the audience. We expect the second season of the series Our Kind of People will receive a positive response from the audience.

In the recent episode of the first season of the series Our Kind of People, we have seen Teddy and Leah deliver devastating news to Angela.

Later, Piggy confesses past secrets to Angela as Angela takes steps to secure her and the future of Eve’s Crown.

After that, Angela gets close to getting anything and everything she wants. Teddy confronts Leah, and after that, Raymond gets desperate to get Jack’s Darmon shares away from Teddy and cover for Olivia with the police.

Later, Piggy comes clean to Tyrique about his father. On the other side, Teddy gives Angela an ultimatum. Raymond regains his confidence and tries to make an offer to Leah.

After that, Aunt Piggy is shocked when a face from the past reappears. A death shocks the Franklin – Dupont families. Let’s see what happens next.

We expect that the story of the second season of the series Our Kind of People will start where it is left in the first season of the series Our Kind of People.

If we receive any news or updates about the story of the second season of the series Our Kind of People, we will add it here. Let’s check the release date of the second season of the series Our Kind of People.

Our Kind of People Season 2 Release Date

Our Kind of People Season 2’s release date is not yet declared. Maybe it will soon be declared after the confirmation of the second season of the series Our Kind of People.

The first season of the series Our Kind of People has started airing on 21st September 2021. We can expect Our Kind of People Season 2 somewhere in 2022. Maybe it will arrive on Fox. Let’s see what happens next.

The ultimate Mom Bosses. Happy Mother's Day to Angela and Leah, and to all of you! 💐 #OurKindOfPeople pic.twitter.com/4U4OboekSK — Our Kind of People (@OurKindOfficial) May 8, 2022

Maybe the second season of the series Our Kind of People will be announced after the completion of the first season of the series Our Kind of People.

If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series Our Kind of People, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer for the second season of the series Our Kind of People.

Our Kind of People Season 2 Latest Updates (2023)

Our Kind of People is an American drama series, initially based on a 1999 book under the same name written by Lawrence Otis Graham. Karin Gist and Wendy Calhoun further created our Kind of People series based on the book, and they have taken most of the similar content that the book has.

Firstly, here we share that the series season 1 was released on the 21st of September 2021, consisting of 12 episodes; the last episode was released on the 25th of January 2022. It also has a 6.1 IMDb rating, suitable for any new series.

Still, the makers canceled the entire series after season 1, which shocked many of their fans, but still, nothing to worry about because there are chances that the makers may renew the series for season 2 after developing some new plot for the same.

Also, the Fox streaming platform still needs to remove the series season 1 from their official platform so that you can watch the entire season 1 from that platform, too.

Where to Watch Our Kind of People Season 2?

The series Our Kind of People is available on Fox and Disney Plus Hotstar. The complete series Our Kind of People is available on both platforms.

All episodes are available in HD quality on both platforms. The series Our Kind of People has arrived on Fox, but later, it has also arrived on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Is Our Kind of People Worth Watching?

Our Kind of People has received an average response from the audience. There is an interesting story in the series Our Kind of People.

We hope that the next season of the series Our Kind of People will receive a good response from the audience. Let’s see what happens next.

Our Kind of People is a drama series. The series is full of drama. Recently, in May 2022, the series Our Kind of People was canceled after one season.

So, there is no chance for the announcement of Our Kind of People Season 2. But maybe some other platform may adapt the series Our Kind of People and confirm the second season. But it has a very little chance.

So, maybe the first season is only the season, and the second one will probably not arrive. The first season of the series Our Kind of People has arrived on Fox. Let’s see what happens next.

The filming of the first season of the series Our Kind of People was started on 7 July 2021, and it was set to be completed on 24 November 2021 in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Fox has canceled the series Our Kind of People on 13 May 2022. All fans of the series Our Kind of People were waiting for the announcement of the second season, and the cancellation news came.

The series Our Kind of People has a quite good story but received a mixed response from the audience. Maybe that is why the series Our Kind of People got canceled. As we get any other update about it, we will add it here.

Our Kind of People Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of Our Kind of People Season 2 has not arrived yet.

It seems that it will soon be released after the announcement of the second season of the series Our Kind of People.