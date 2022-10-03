K-Drama The Glory Release Date, Cast Members, Trailer, Storyline – Everything You Need to Know

Netflix is once again, here with an all-new K-drama that has so much revenge in the storyline. The Glory is an upcoming K-drama from Netflix and happens to be the joint venture of the famous writer Kim Eun Sook. It is expected that the series will be released soon by the end of the year 2022.

The Glory Release Date

The makers of the series have not yet declared any official date for the release of the series. But we will soon get to know more about the schedule on which the series will be released.

Song Hye-kyo is set to star in “The Glory,” an upcoming South Korean series about revenge and bullying. https://t.co/qCri3us1WE — GMA News (@gmanews) January 9, 2021

For now, the filming schedule has already been completed and now the series is in the post-production stages. It is expected that these stages might take about a few months. Soon, after the editing etc. is completed, we will get the final schedule along with the release date.

Some sources reveal that The Glory will be released before the year 2022. Hence, if we look at it, it will take just a few more weeks before the release of The Glory. Also, the series has quite the storyline which is why it will be popular, as the awaited fans have expected. As soon as the series is done with the post-production stages, we will be sharing the official release date.

The Glory Trailer Release

The series’ trailer has not yet been declared, because it is already in the post-production stages. After a few weeks, we will get to see the official trailer release from the makers of the show.

The trailer will drop so many hints related to the story of the series. From that, fans can easily get to know about the storyline and the plot of the series. Not just that, we will also get to know the confirmed cast members of the show.

Soon, after the release of The Glory trailer, we will be sharing the same here. Stay Tuned!

Makers of The Glory

The series is from the popular writer Kim Eun Sook, whom you might already know from the Descendents of the Sun. That series also gained much popularity and got fans from across the world. There are so many dialogues from the series that have been quite popular and have gone viral.

The director of the series is Ahn Gil Ho. Previous directing projects the director include Stranger, Memories of the Alhambra, Happiness, and many more.

The Glory Storyline

The series has quite an interesting storyline and leading cast members playing various characters. The story revolves around Moon Dong Eun. Since she was a little girl, she dreamed of being an architect. She was forced to quit her school because of the bullies who tortured her and then she dropped out of the school.

There were many fellow students who didn’t help her as well as those who hurt her in many different ways. But later on, there were so many things that were considered, and then she left the school as well as her dream of becoming an architect.

Years later, she managed to get into the school from where she left and became a teacher. On the other hand, her bully also got married and then had kids, who gets admission to the same school. The school where she has been waiting to get her revenge on the kids of her bullies. All these years, she has been plotting revenge, and then it all begins, once again.

The Glory Cast Members

Song Hye-kyo as Moon Dong-eun

Jung Ji-so as young Moon Dong-eun

Lim Ji-yeon as Park Yeon-jin

Lee Do-hyun as Ju Yeo-jeong

Shin Ye-eun as young Park Yeo-jin

Yeom Hye-ran as Kang Hyeon-nam

Park Sung-hoon as Jeon Jae-joon

Jung Sung-il as Ha Do-yeong

Cha Joo-young as TBA

Netflix Sets K-Drama Revenge Series ‘The Glory’ https://t.co/UaWeR4Ynim — Anthony Alleyne (@AntAlleyne) October 3, 2022

Song Hyo Kyo

Song Hye Kyo has also previously worked with Kim Eun-sook on a very popular series Descendants of the Sun. It was quite the series that caught global attention and has global fans from across the world. Other than that, she has been working for a long time and has done many popular roles.

Netflix Upcoming Series #TheGlory revealed its confirmed cast! We will be tuning in 🥰 pic.twitter.com/bLfN83sSsd — kdrama diary (@kdramasdiary) July 22, 2022

Her most appreciated series include roles in Autumn in My Heart, All In, Full House, That Winter, the Wind Blows along with Now We are Breaking Up, Encounter, and more. Her popular films include The Grandmaster, My Brilliant Life, The Queens, Hwang Jin Yi, and more.

Lee Do Hyun

He will be playing the role of Joo Yeo Jung. He is also one of the popular k-pop stars. His role and skills in the series Hotel del Luna were quite appreciated. Along with that, 18 Again, Youth of May, and Sweet Home have also been very popular.

He has appeared in the film called Summer Night and is currently working on various projects. He has also worked in many television series such as Prison Playbook, Still 17, The Great Show, Clean with Passion for Now, Beyond Evil, Melancholia, and more.

This is really going to be a rookie and a veteran joint slay. Can't wait to see how well their dynamics and chemistry synchronize in one series..🔥#TheGlory #더글로리 pic.twitter.com/qVFG4T8Gxr — 🍁 (@smiledohyunie) July 22, 2022

Lim Ji-Yeon

She has worked in many short films, stage plays, series as well as movies. Her films include Obsessed, Luck Key, Dear Lim, Tazza: One Eyed Jack, Spiritwalker, and many more. Television series include The Royal Gambler, The Doctors, Blow Breeze, Welcome 2 Life, and High Society. Some fans might not be aware of her role in the Money Heist adaption of South Korea i.e. Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area.

Shin Ye-Eun

She has wired on various web series as well as television series and gained much popularity. Her role in the series A-Teen and A-Teen 2 made her much famous. Her other television series include Welcome, More Than Friends, He Is Psychometric, and more. She has also appeared in many music videos, Radio shows, and more.

Total Number of Episodes

The Glory will have a total of 8 episodes in its first season. Later on, we will see how the first season performs and according to that, the makers’ team will be renewing the series for upcoming seasons.

Final Words

The series, Glory will release by the end of the current year, most probably by December 2022. We will share all the latest news and notifications regarding the series here. Keep visiting the website to know more about The Glory and all the other upcoming K-dramas.