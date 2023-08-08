K-Drama Celebrity Season 1 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Members, Trailer, Latest Updates 2023, and Everything

One more K-drama is coming on Netflix, and fans can’t keep calm. We are going to get the upcoming Netflix K-drama Celebrity soon. For that, we have all the information along with the release date, cast members, trailer release, and so much more

Along with that, there are so many other details that are going to be very useful to all K-drama fans. Let’s get straight into it and get to know about everything!

K-Drama Celebrity Season 1 Release Date

As of now, the filming has been completed, and the series is in the post-production stages. There are many other post-production things to be done, including editing, sound mixing, and so much more.

‘Celebrity’ Netflix Thriller K-Drama Series: Everything Known So Far | whatonnetflix https://t.co/nnJUx2ryaF — FilmTVDiversity (@FilmTVDiversity) September 29, 2022

All these stages are currently in the works. It is surely going to take a few months. In the meantime, the show’s makers have not yet declared any official date for the series.

It is expected that the series will be released by early 2023. We still do not have any confirmation on the release date for the series. Soon, we will get all the latest details from Netflix and the show makers. So many details need to be released, as fans are quite eager and are waiting for all the info.

Celebrity Season 1 Cast Members

Kang Min Hyuk as Han Joon Kyung

Park Gyu Young as Yoon Ji Su

Lee Chung Ah as Yoon Shi Hyun

Lee Dong Gun as Jin Taw Jeon

Jeon Hyo Sung as Oh Min Hye

Lee Jun Ho as Guest Appearance

Lead roles will be played by some of the most popular K-drama actors. For the fans of K-drama, we are getting absolute treats as their favorite stars will be making their way to this series. Cast members, including Park Gyu Young. Along with her, we will get other cast members, such as Kang Min Hyuk, in the leading role. Lee Chung Ah will star in one of the leading roles in Celebrity.

#JunHyoSung is in talks for upcoming Netflix thriller mystery drama 'Celebrity', depicting people who become stars through SNS and people who envy them. Helmed by Flower of Evil's PD and Haechi's writer. (Lee Chung Ah, Park Gyu Young, and Kang Min Hyuk confirmed as leads) pic.twitter.com/7h9RjzME2q — K-Drama News! (@kdramanews_) December 22, 2021

Additional cast members, including a debut cast with the series, are Lee Dong Gun. Jeon Hyo Sung will also be the leading cast member in this series. Lee Jun Ho will play a guest role in the series.

Celebrity Season 1 Cast Membres Intro

Park Gyu Young

Park Gyu Young will play the lead role. She earlier worked in Romance Is a Bonus Book and the popular series It’s Okay Not to Be Okay. Sweet Home was also one of the most popular works. After working in such a popular series, she has been quite a fan favorite in many roles. She will be playing the role of Yoon Ji Su in the upcoming seasons of Sweet Home too.

Her other popular role was in the series Dali and Cocky Prince, released in 2021. She has also worked in movies such as Heart Blackened, Wretches, Love+Sling, and Dear. Other series such as Buzzcut Love, Fight for My Way, Rain or Shine, Suspicious Partner, Queen of Mystery 2, The Third Charm, and Romance Is a Bonus Book are also popular.

Kang Min Hyuk

He happens to be a musician, singer, songwriter, and drummer in the band CNBLUE. He has worked in films such as I Am a Cat, The Princess, Matchmaker, Exposure, and Acoustic. His popular television series include It’s Okay, Daddy’s Girl, Heartstrings, The Heirs, Entertainer, Hospital Ship, Oh My Ladylord, and more.

Lee Chung Ah

Her role in Temptation of Wolves and My Tutor Friend 2 got her global recognition and a huge fan following. Her popular series, such as Cool Guys, VIP, and Hot Ramen, have been quite fan-favorite. Other movies she has worked in are Tears, Temptation of Wolves, Sunday Seoul, Twentidentity, and Oh! Happy Day, The Five, The First Love Series, Twinkle Twinkle Pitter Patter, Northern Limit Line, Bluebeard, Spring Again, and more.

Television series include VIP, Beautiful World, Lucky Romance, The Vampire Detective, Hello Dracula, One Dollar Lawyer, Let’s Go to the Beach, Going Together, Jolly Widows, Pure Pumpkin Flower, and more.

Lee Dong Gun

Lee Dong is an actor as well as a singer. He has worked on various projects, including movie series and films. His most popular works include Friends, Ruler of Your Own World, Ad Madness, Night After Night, Smile Again, Star’s Lover, Sketch, Where Stars Land, Super Daddy Yeol, Angel’s Last Mission: Love, Leverage, and more.

His web series roles include Hello Mr. Right, Kiss Sixth Sense, and now Celebrity. He has also worked in films such as Family, My Boyfriend is Type B, and Love Now. He even appeared in music videos such as Tardy Love, A Day, Last Farewell, Tomorrow, and more.

Jeon Hyo Sung

There are so many single albums, songs, and music videos in which Jeon Hyo Sung has appeared. With such many songs, she has been one of the popular K-stars. There are many television series in which she has appeared. Some of her series include Cheo Yong, My Dear Cat, Cheo Yong 2, Salamander Guru and The Shadows, Wanted, Memorist, Introvert Boss, and more.

Celebrity Season 1 Storyline – Spoilers Ahead

The series is about a certain type of people called “Celebrity,” and some are not celebrities. Some live as actual celebrities, whereas others do not envy celebrities. Everyone has many mixed feelings, and the plot sounds like a unique storyline. It will be interesting to see how the series turns out, with so many newcomers debuting with this series.

Celebrity Season 1 Latest Updates 2023

Celebrity is a South Korean thriller series written and directed by Kim Yi-young and Kim Cheol-kyu. Currently, the show is running for the first season, and it has received a good response from the fans.

The first season of the Celebrity series premiered on Netflix on June 30, 2023. Not only that, but the show has also received 7.5/10 ratings on the IMDb platform, which proves that the show has more than enough space for a second season.

#ParkGyuYoung, #KangMinHyuk, #LeeChungAh, #LeeDongGun, and #JunHyoSung confirm upcoming Netflix thriller mystery drama 'Celebrity', depicting people who become stars through SNS and people who envy them. Helmed by Flower of Evil's PD and Haechi's writer. pic.twitter.com/d8N8Kg5xof — K-Drama News! (@kdramanews_) June 1, 2022

However, it’s been just a couple of days since the show makers released the first season of the Celebrity series. Therefore, we can assume that the upcoming season will release sometime in mid-2024.

Celebrity Season 1 Trailer Release

There is no official trailer released from the show makers as of now. Soon, as the editing goes onward in the post-production phases, we will get the official trailer released from the makers. Also, by getting the trailer, we will know more about the storyline and so much more than that. Cast members and other details can also be seen in the trailer.

The official trailer will be released from the show’s social media accounts. Along with that, we will also get more of the storyline idea about the show. Fans can easily predict, or at least wonder, the series’ storyline from merely the trailer. Keep in touch with official social media handles and get all the latest updates about upcoming K-drama Celebrity.

Final Words

Soon we will get more details regarding the Celebrity release date. Also, we will get to see more about the series from the trailer. It will be released through the official social media accounts of the show.