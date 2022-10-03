K-Drama Celebrity Season 1 Release Date, Cast Members, Trailer, Storyline – Everything You Need to Know

One more K-drama is coming on Netflix and fans can’t keep calm. We are going to get the upcoming Netflix K-drama Celebrity soon. For that, we have all the information along with the release date, cast members, trailer release and so much more

Along with that, there are so many other details that are definitely going to be very useful to all K-drama fans. Let’s get straight into it and get to know about everything!

K-Drama Celebrity Season 1 Release Date

As of now, the filming has been completed and the series is in the post-production stages. There are so many other post-production things to be done including editing, sound mixing and so much more.

All these stages are currently in the works. It is surely going to take a few months. In the meantime, the makers of the show have not yet declared any official date for the series.

It is expected that the series will be released by early 2023. We still do not have any confirmation on the release date for the series. Soon, we are going to get all the latest details from Netflix and the makers of the show. There are so many details that needs to be released, as fans are quite eager and are waiting for all the info.

Celebrity Trailer Release

There is no official trailer released from the makers of the show, as of now. Soon, as the editing goes onwards in the post-production phases, we will get the official trailer released from the makers. Also by getting the trailer, we will know more about the storyline and so much more than that. Cast members and other details can also be seen in the trailer.

The official trailer will be released from the social media accounts of the show. Along with that, we will also get more of the storyline idea about the show. Fans can easily predict, or at least wonder the storyline of the series from merely the trailer. Keep in touch with official social media handles and get all the latest updates about upcoming K-drama Celebrity.

Celebrity Cast Members

Kang Min Hyuk as Han Joon Kyung

Park Gyu Young as Yoon Ji Su

Lee Chung Ah as Yoon Shi Hyun

Lee Dong Gun as Jin Taw Jeon

Jeon Hyo Sung as Oh Min Hye

Lee Jun Ho as Guest Appearance

Lead roles will be played by some of the most popular K-drama actors. For the fans of K-drama, we are getting absolute treats as their favorite stars will be making their way to this series. Cast members including Park Gyu Young.

Along with her, we will also get other cast members such as Kang Min Hyuk in the leading role. Lee Chung Ah will star in one of the leading roles in Celebrity.

Additional cast members including a debut cast with the series are Lee Dong Gun. Jeon Hyo Sung will also be the leading cast member in this series. Lee Jun Ho will play a guest role in the series.

Cast Membres Intro

Park Gyu Young

The lead role will be played by Park Gyu Young. She earlier worked in Romance Is a Bonus Book as well as the popular series It’s Okay to Not Be Okay. Sweet Home was also one of the most popular works. After working in such a popular series, she has been quite a fan favorite in many roles. She will be playing the role of Yoon Ji Su in the upcoming seasons of Sweet Home too.

Her other popular role was in the series Dali and Cocky Prince which was released in 2021. She has also worked in various movies such as Heart Blackened, Wretches, Love+Sling, and Dear. Other series such as Buzzcut Love, Fight for My Way, Rain or Shine, Suspicious Partner, Queen of Mystery 2, The Third Charm, and Romance Is a Bonus Book is also popular.

Kang Min Hyuk

He happens to be a musician, singer, and songwriter as well as a drummer in the band CNBLUE. He has worked in films such as I Am a Cat, The Princess, and the Matchmaker, Exposure, Acoustic and more. His popular television series include It’s Okay, Daddy’s Girl, Heartstrings, The Heirs, Entertainer, Hospital Ship, Oh My Ladylord, and more.

Lee Chung Ah

Her role in the film Temptation of Wolves as well as My Tutor Friend 2 got her global recognition and a huge fan following. Her popular series such as Cool Guys, VIP, and Hot Ramen have been quite the fan-favorite ones. Other movies in which she has worked are Tears, Temptation of Wolves, Sunday Seoul, Twentidentity, and Oh! Happy Day, The Five, The First Love Series, Twinkle Twinkle Pitter Patter, Northern Limit Line, Bluebeard, Spring Again, and more.

Television series such as VIP, Beautiful World, Lucky Romance, The Vampire Detective, Hello Dracula, One Dollar Lawyer, Let’s Go to the Beach, Going Together, Jolly Widows, Pure Pumpkin Flower, and more.

Lee Dong Gun

Lee Dong is an actor as well as a singer. He has worked on various projects including movie series and films. Some of his most popular works include Friends, Ruler of Your Own World, Ad Madness, Night After Night, Smile Again, Star’s Lover, Sketch, Where Stars Land, Super Daddy Yeol, Angel’s Last Mission: Love, Leverage, and more.

His web series roles include Hello Mr. Right, Kiss Sixth Sense, and now Celebrity. He has also worked in films such as Family, My Boyfriend is Type B, and Love Now. He even appeared in many music videos such as Tardy Love, A Day, Last Farewell, Tomorrow, and more.

Jeon Hyo Sung

There are so many single albums, songs, and music videos in which Jeon Hyo Sung has appeared. With such many songs, she has been one of the popular K-stars. There are many television series in which she has appeared. Some of her series include Cheo Yong, My Dear Cat, Cheo Yong 2, Salamander Guru and The Shadows, Wanted, Memorist, Introvert Boss, and more.

Celebrity Storyline

The series is about a certain type of people who are called “Celebrity” and there are those who are not celebrities. Some of them live their lives as actual celebrities whereas others who are not, envy the celebrities. There are many mixed feelings for all the people and the plot sounds like a unique storyline. It will be interesting to see how the series turns out with so many newcomers debuting with this series.

Final Words

Soon we will get more details regarding the Celebrity release date. Also, we will get to see more about the series from the trailer. It will be released through the official social media accounts of the show.