Diggstown Season 4 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Members, and Everything You Need To Know

Diggstown is a Canadian legal drama tv series. The series Diggstown is full of drama. It has received an average response from the audience.

It has received 6.6 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the fourth season of the series Diggstown.

Diggstown Season 4 Release Date:

Diggstown Season 1 was aired on CBC from 6th March 2019 to 3rd April 2019. Diggstown Season 2 was aired on CBC from 4th March 2020 to 1st April 2020.

Diggstown Season 3 aired on CBC from 6th October 2021 to 24th November 2021.

The release date of Diggstown Season 4 is also officially out, for their fans, and that is on 12th of October, 2022.

Diggstown Season 3 Storyline Overview:

Diggstown Season 3 has received an average response from the audience. It seems that the fourth season of the series Diggstown will receive a positive response from the audience.

In the series Diggstown, Marcie Diggs – Antoine who is a star corporate lawyer, thinks about her priorities and moves to work in a legal-aid office just after her beloved aunt takes her own life because of the pressures of malicious prosecution.

Maybe the story of the third season of the series Diggstown will be continued in the fourth season of the series Diggstown.

There is very little chance of the fresh start of the fourth season of the series Diggstown. Let’s see what happens next.

Let's talk about the release date of the fourth season of the series Diggstown.

Diggstown Season 4 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Diggstown Season 4 below.

Vinessa Antoine as Marcie Diggs C. David Johnson as Reggie Thompson Brandon Oakes as Doug Paul Tim Rozon as Constable Carson Myers Mpho Koaho as Percy Lincoln Natasha Henstridge as Colleen MacDonnell Stacey Farber as Pam MacLean Shailene Garnett as Iris Beals Dwain Murphy as Avery Mueller Kim Roberts as Ona Reeves

Let’s see the review of the third season of the series Diggstown.

Diggstown Series Makers Team:

The series Diggstown follows the story of Marcie Diggs. Marcie is a lawyer that reconsiders her priorities after her aunt commits suicide.

She works with a team of cynics as well as messy souls. They attempt to search for justice for their diverse clients and have issues of racism, poverty, etc.

Floyd Kane created the series Diggstown. It stars Vinessa Antoine, Natasha Henstridge, C. David Johnson, Stacey Farber, Brandon Oakes, Shailene Garnett, Tim Rozon, and Dwain Murphy.

The series Diggstown was written by Priscilla White, Floyd Kane, James Battiston, Lynn Coady, Sean Grady, Caleigh Bacchus, Ellen Vanstone, Lisa Codrington, Andrew Burrows-Trotman, Wendy Motion Brathwaite, Amber-Sekowan Daniels, Lakna Edilima, Brenda Geenberg, and JP Larocque.

The series Diggstown was executively produced by Floyd Kane, Amos Adetuyi, Brenda Greenberg, Todd Berger, and Kelly Makin. The running time of each episode of the series Diggstown ranges around 44 minutes.

The series Diggstown was made under Circle Blue Entertainment, Freddie Films Inc, and DHX Media. The series Diggstown has arrived on CBC. Let’s see if the fourth season of the series Diggstown is announced or canceled.

Diggstown Season 4 Latest Updates (2023):

Diggstown is wholly based on a Legal drama created by Floyd Kane. Also, it is the first series that has allowed a Black Canadian Woman to play the lead character role in this series.

It is a 2019s series that premiered on the CBC streaming platform on the 6th of March, 2019, and from that day till a constant season 4, the series is mainly focused on grabbing the attention of all their fans.

Now, if we consider the IMDb rating of the Diggstown Series, it earns 6.6 out of 10, which is a good one. Although every season has a unique but connected plot, so everyone enjoys watching the Diggstown Series.

And now, after releasing Diggstown Season 4 on 12th October 2022, which contains six episodes. The makers announced that the show will also end by the end of season 4.

Where to Watch Diggstown Season 4?

The series Diggstown Season 4 will be released on CBC like all previous seasons.

All four seasons of the series Diggstown are available to watch on CBC.

Diggstown Season 4 Trailer:

As the Diggstown Season 4 is already out, the trailer is also released a year ago, that is on 12th October, 2022, which we already linked in our article below.

The length duration of the final season of Diggstown series, is of twenty seconds, and we hope that you all will definitely enjoyed watching the season 4 trailer.

Is Diggstown Worth Watching?

The series Diggstown has received an average response from the audience. The story of the series Diggstown is quite good, and we expect positive reviews for the upcoming season of the series Diggstown. Let’s see what happens next.

