Coroner Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Coroner is a Canadian police procedural television series. It has received a good response from the audience. It has received 6.8 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Coroner includes crime, drama, police procedural, and mystery. Read the complete article to get all the details about the fifth season of the series Coroner.

Coroner Season 5:

The series Coroner follows the story of a newly appointed coroner who investigates a string of mysterious deaths in Toronto.

The series Coroner was created by Morwyn Brebner. It stars Serinda Swan, Ehren Kassam, and Roger Cross. The series Coroner was directed by Adrienne Mitchell, Samir Rehem, Charles Officer, Winnifred Jong, Paul Fox, Elizabeth Farrer, Gloria Kim, Ruba Nadda, Cory Bowles, Sherren Lee, and Farhad Mann.

It was written by Morwyn Brebner, Matthew Hall, Leah Cameron, Wendy Motion Brathwaite, Lindsey Addawoo, Nathalie Younglai, Seneca Aaron, Keavy Lynch, Marsha Greene, Mazi Khalighi, Shannon Masters, Sean Reycraft, Waneta Storms, Chris Roberts, Laura Good, and Adriana Maggs.

Coroner Season 1 and Season 2 includes eight episodes each. The third season of the series Coroner includes a total of ten episodes titled Bobby, In Bloom, Spirits, Eyes Up, Back to the Future, No Justice – No Peace, Round and Round, Blue Flock, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day.

The fourth season of the series Coroner includes a total of 12 episodes titled Emerge, Cutting Corners, Neighbourhood Watch, Heartbeet, Degargoony, etc. The fourth season of the series Coroner is currently airing on CBC.

There is no update about the number of episodes in the fifth season of the series Coroner. Let’s see what happens next.

The series Coroner was executively produced by Adrienne Mitchell, Morwyn Brebner, Brett Burlock, Peter Emerson, and Jonas Prupas. It was produced by Suzanne Colvin-Goulding.

The running time of each episode of the series Coroner ranges around 42 minutes. The series Coroner was made under Muse Entertainment and Back Alley Films. Muse Entertainment distributed the series Coroner.

The series Coroner has arrived on CBC. Let’s see if the fifth season of the series Coroner is happening.

Is Coroner Season 5 Happening?

Coroner Season 5 has not been confirmed yet. It seems that it will soon be confirmed. Maybe it will be done after completing the fourth season of the series Coroner.

We expect that CBC will soon renew the series Coroner for the fifth season. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the fifth season of the series Coroner, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s talk about the cast of the fifth season of the series Coroner.

Coroner Season 5 Cast:

See the expected cast of Coroner Season 5 below.

Serinda Swan as Jenny Cooper Roger Cross as Det. Donovan “Mac” McAvoy Alli Chung as Det. Taylor Kim Andy McQueen as Det. Malik Abed Eric Bruneau as Liam Bouchard Ehren Kassam as Ross Kalighi Lovell Adams-Gray as Dr. Dwayne Allen Tamara Podemski as Alison Trent Kiley May as River Baitz Olunike Adeliyi as Noor Armias Mark Taylor as Clark Coleman Uni Park as Dr. Melanie Lum-Davis Jon De Leon as Dennis Garcia Thom Allison as Dr. Elijah Thompson Saad Siddiqui as Dr. Neil Sharma Nicola Correia-Damude as Kelly Hart Jonathan Tan as Dr. Luca Cheng Sarah Podemski as Kirima Rite Jennifer Dale as Peggy Nicholas Campbell as Gordon Cooper

Let’s see the review of the fourth season of the series Coroner.

Coroner Season 4 Review:

Coroner Season 4 got good reviews from critics. We expect that the fifth season of the series Coroner will receive a very positive response from the audience.

In the recent episodes of the fourth season of the series Coroner, we have seen that Jenny clashes with her replacement coroner because they investigate a fatal car crash.

Later, the death of an elderly Chinese restaurant owner sparks outrage in a rapidly gentrifying Chinatown.

On the other side, Sparks fly because Jenny gets together with an old flame in the takedown of a large corporation.

Donovan unexpectedly faces a blast from his past while attempting to bring justice to a single mother. Let’s see what happens next.

We expect that the plot of the fifth season of the series Coroner will start where the fourth season left off. Well, there is less chances of the fresh start of the fifth season of the series Coroner. If we get any update about the plot of the fifth season of the series Coroner, we will add it here.

Let’s talk about the release date of the fifth season of the series Coroner.

Coroner Season 5 Release Date:

The official release date of Coroner Season 5 has not been confirmed yet. It seems that it will soon be announced.

We expect that Coroner Season 5 will be released in late 2022. Maybe it will arrive on CBC like previous all seasons.

The first season of the series Coroner was aired from 7th January 2019 to 25th February 2019 on CBC. The second season of the series Coroner was aired from 6th January 2020 to 24th February 2020 on CBC.

The third season of the series Coroner was aired from 3rd February 2021 to 7th April 2021 on CBC. The fourth season of the series Coroner has started airing on 6th January 2022 on CBC and it will soon be completed.

If we get any update about the release date of the fifth season of the series Coroner, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the fifth season of the series Coroner.

Coroner Season 5 Trailer:

The official trailer of Coroner Season 5 has not been released yet. It seems that it will soon be released after the announcement of the fifth season of the series Coroner.

Let’s watch the official trailer of Coroner Season 4 below. It was released by CBC on 12th December 2021. Watch it below.

Where to Watch Coroner Season 5?

You can watch the series Coroner on CBC. All four seasons of the series Coroner are available there to watch. We expect that the fifth season of the series Coroner will soon be released on CBC if it announces. Let’s see what happens next.

How Many Seasons of Coroner Are on Netflix?

Three seasons of the series Coroner are currently available on the OTT platform Netflix. As we get any other update about it, we will add it here.

