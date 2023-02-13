Clickbait Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Clickbait is an American-Australian television miniseries. The series Clickbait includes crime, mystery, thriller, and drama.

The series Clickbait has received a good response from the audience. It has received 7.3 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Clickbait.

Clickbait Season 2:

In the series Clickbait, at the time when a family man named Nick Brewer gets abducted in a crime with a sinister online twist, those closest to him race in order to uncover who is behind it and why.

Tony Ayres and Christian White created the series Clickbait. It stars Zoe Kazan, Phoenix Raei, and Betty Gabriel.

The series Clickbait includes a total of eight episodes titled The Sister, The Detective, The Wife, The Mistress, The Reporter, The Brother, The Son, and The Answer.

It was written by Tony Ayres, Christian White, Pete McTighe, Melissa Scrivner Love, and Bradford Winters. It was directed by Brad Anderson, Emma Freeman, Ben Young, and Cherie Nowlan.

The series Clickbait was executively produced by Tony Ayres, Tom Winchester, Bradford Winters, David Heyman, Michael McMahon, and Brad Anderson.

Tom Hoffie and Joanna Werner produced the series, Clickbait. The running time of each episode of the series Clickbait ranges from 42 to 52 minutes.

The series Clickbait was made under Matchbox Pictures, Heyday Television, Tony Ayres Productions, and NBCUniversal International Studios.

The series Clickbait has arrived on Netflix. We expect that the series Clickbait Season 2 will also arrive on Netflix.

At the end of the second season of the series Clickbait, we have seen that Ethan finds that Kai was on his computer, and later saw the location that Alison sent.

Kai ignores messages as well as calls from Sophie and Ethan. After that, Kai knocks on the door of the catfish, there colleague of Nick named Dawn answers.

Later, Kai thinks that the location he found was an elaborate prank by Ethan, and after that, he accepts Dawn as well as her husband named Ed’s invitation to come in before they drive him home.

After finding how Kai discovered them, the two leave him in the dining room because of Ed retrieves a gun as well as tells Dawn that he is trying to end this.

Two years ago, at the time when Nick first started working at the college, he talked with Dawn and asked for help in setting up his computer, during the process of gaining all of his usernames as well as passwords.

After that, on that same night, out of curiosity, Dawn finds a dating profile that Nick made and abandoned at the time when he was angry at Sophie and started to impersonate him.

She starts to set up many dating profiles with the use of photos of Nick as well as is eventually found by Ed, who gets disgusted and storms out.

Because of this, Sarah Burton repeatedly messages in order to ask why she is being ignored. Also annoyed, Dawn goads her into committing suicide at the time when she threatened to do so.

In the present day, Dawn and Ed pretend to drive Kai home because Sophie and Pia arrive at the now empty house and finds that Dawn is the catfish.

In the end, Dawn talks with Ed and convinces Ed to let Kai go, but later, Ed says no to be arrested as well as forces the police to shoot him.

In the aftermath, Sophie puts the picture of Nick back up, and now that it’s clear that Nick has never cheated on her.

At the funeral of Nick, Roshan tells Pia that Tara had made a decision to press charges against Matt. Later, Sophie stands at the entrance of the funeral feeling overwhelmed, but at the time, Pia tries to reassure her that they will get through this by supporting each other as a family.

What Would Clickbait Season 2 Look Like?

We expect that the series Clickbait Season 2 will start where it is left in the first season of the series Clickbait.

The story of the first season of the series Clickbait will be continued in the second season of the series Clickbait. It will arrive on Netflix.

Clickbait Series: Renewed or Cancelled for Another Season?

Clickbait is a miniseries. The series Clickbait is not renewed for the second season yet. We expect that the series Clickbait will soon be renewed for the second season.

It seems that Netflix will soon announce the second season of the series Clickbait. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

Watching Clickbait like Episode 1: This family is messy

Episode 2: Wait. Is Nick guilty??

Episode 3: Sophie 💔

Episode 4: ok, I'm never using a dating app again

Episode 5: GET OUT OF THAT APARTMENT

Episode 6: woah🤯

Episode 7: umm🤯 🤯 🤯

Episode 8: DID NOT EXPECT THAT TWIST — Netflix (@netflix) September 1, 2021

Clickbait Season 2 Cast:

See the expected cast of the series Clickbait Season 2 below.

Zoe Kazan as Pia Brewer Phoenix Raei as Roshan Amiri Adrian Grenier as Nick Brewer Jessie Collins as Emma Beesly Betty Gabriel as Sophie Brewer Abraham Lim as Ben Park Motell G Foster as Curtis Hamilton Camaron Engels as Ethan Brewer Jaylin Fletcher as Kai Brewer Liz Alexander as Andrea Brewer Becca Lish as Dawn Gleed Wally Dunn as Ed Gleed Ian Meadows as Matt Aldin Steve Mouzakis as Det. Zach De Luca Jack Walton as Vince Kate Lister as Jeannine Murphy Adel Della Massa as Paula Emily Goddard as Linda Mia Challis as Jenny Ezra Bix as Det. Josephson Salme Geransar as Det. Majano Dean Cartmel as Det. Feldman Jake Unsworth as Colin Howard Akosia Sabet as Bailey Quinn Renee Lim as Alice Alexis Watt as Jessica Centeno

Clickbait Season 2 Release Date:

The series Clickbait Season 2’s release date is not declared yet. We expect that it will soon be declared after the announcement of the second season of the series Clickbait.

It seems that the first season of the series Clickbait will be released in mid-2022 or late 2022 on Netflix. If we get any other update about the release date of the second season of the series Clickbait, we will add it here.

The first season of the series Clickbait was released on 15th August 2021. It was released on Netflix. All episodes of the first season of the series Clickbait were released on the same day of the release.

Clickbait Season 2 is not confirmed yet. We expect that it will soon be confirmed. The first season of the series Clickbait has received a great response from the audience.

We expect that the second season of the series Clickbait will also get a positive response from the audience. Let’s see what happens next.

There is no update about the plot of the second season of the series Clickbait. Maybe it will start where it is left in the first season of the series Clickbait. As we get any update about it, we will add it here.

At the starting of the first season of the series Clickbait, we have seen that after fighting with her brother named Nick Brewer at a family dinner, Pia Brewer angrily goes for a night on the town as well as mistakenly drops her phone in the toilet.

After that, on the next day at work, a patient that she attends shows her a video of Nick visibly beaten as well as holding up a card that clearly says I abuse women.

And also, he later holds up a different card that says – at five million views I die. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Clickbait.

Clickbait Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of the series Clickbait Season 2 has not arrived yet. We expect that it will soon be released after the confirmation of the second season of the series Clickbait.

Let’s watch the trailer of the first season of the series Clickbait. It was released by Netflix on 11th August 2021.

