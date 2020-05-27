ZAIN IMAM- WIKI, AGE, FAMILY, and NEWS

Born on 18th May 1988, Zain Imam is a very popular and handsome Indian television actor model. He has worked on many small screens Tv serials such as-

In 2014-2015 Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan

In 2015-2016 Tashan-E-Ishq

In 2016-2017 Yeh Vaada Raha

In 2017-2018 Naamkarann

In 2018 Laal Ishq and Ishqbaaz

And in 2019 Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9

He is counted as one of the hottest actors in the television industry of India. He has completed his studies from Amity International School in New Delhi and then he finally did his post-graduation from Amity International Business School in MBA. For some time after that, he worked in a private company but left his job later. Then he went to Mumbai to discover himself as an artist in an Entertainment Industry.

Family of Zain Imam

As told earlier Zain Imam was born on 18th May 1988 and was brought up in a Muslim Family. As per now, the name of his father and mother is not known to date as he does not want his personal life to be mixed with his professional life. But as per now, the actor is living happily with his family in Mumbai.

Wife/Girlfriend of Zain Imam

As we all know that Zain Imam is currently one of the most handsome and good-looking personalities of Indian television. Therefore, it is likely that he has made many girls crazy with his acting as well as his dashing looks. But there was some news coming from the media that the actor was dating his co-star Nalini Negi when both worked in the show ‘Naamkaran.’ The media found that both the stars were spending most of their time with each other. However, Zain Imam criticized all the news and said that there is no truth in these false stories. He added that there is not any such thing between them, rather they are just good friends.

Some more facts about Zain Imam

The favorite actor of Zain Imam is Varun Dhawan and his favorite actress is Sonam Kapoor. One of his best favorite movies which he always likes to watch is Main Tera Hero. In his free time, he loves to listen to music. He loves Black color. Before starting his career in acting, he was doing modeling and has done many ramps walks for many renowned brands which include Reebok, McDowells, Aldo, etc.

He is very passionate about acting from the beginning. Therefore, he thought of trying his luck in the television industry. Hence, he shifted to Mumbai. During his struggling days, he managed to get some ads on television due to which he was getting noticed.

He is a fitness-lover guy, therefore, he does various martial arts to keep him in shape. He likes to drink black coffee with low sugar. Zain has won several awards for his acting talent in the television industry. Some of them which include Zee Rishtey awards for Favorite Dulhara Dushman, and Zee Gold Award for Best Negative Actor in Male (Critics).