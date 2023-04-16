Wolf Creek Season 3 Release Date, Plot, Cast Members, Trailer Release, and Everything You Need to Know

Horror and action-centric movies, series, and shows often give thrills to an individual, and watching them with friends and siblings enhances the overall experience. Today, we are back again with one more action-horror drama series, ‘Wolf Creek.’

Wolf Creek is an Australian horror web series written and developed by famous Australian director, writer, and producer Greg McLean. Two seasons are available for Work Creek, and fans eagerly await the third installment. Also, the previous seasons have secured good responses from the audience and critics. Wolf Creek has received 6/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

Wolf Creek Season 3 Release Date

Will There Be Another Season of Wolf Creek?

Wolf Creek is an Australian horror series, and currently, two volumes are available on Netflix. However, before directly confirming the release date for Wolf Creek Season 3, let’s first discuss whether the third season will release on Netflix.

According to some sources, Greg McLean will bring the third installment of the famous horror drama series Wolf Creek. Simply put, Wolf Creek is a spin-off series of movies of the same name.

Unfortunately, the makers have yet to reveal the final release date for Wolf Creek Season 3. The fans who enjoy watching serial killer Mick Taylor (John Jarratt) must wait until the showrunners’ official confirmation.

Wolf Creek Season 3 Release Date

Wolf Creek is an Australian web series premiered on STAN (streaming platform) on May 12, 2016. The core concept of the first season was derived from the movies of the same name, Wolf Creek and Wolf Creek 2.

Later the same year, the lead serial killer, John Jarratt, a.k.a., announced that Wolf Creek would return for the second season. And with the same enthusiasm, STAN released Wolf Creek Season 2 on December 15, 2017.

Now, if we look at the gap between the two consecutive seasons, we find that within a gap of one year, the showrunners have released the second season. It’s been over six years, but the makers have not said anything about Wolf Creek Season 3.

Wolf Creek Previous Seasons Overview – Spoilers Follow

Wolf Creek is an Australian web series created by Greg McLean. Initially, it was derived from movies of the same name. The Wolf Creek Season 1 storyline revolves around an American teen traveler, Eve Thorogood, and brutal serial killer, Mick Taylor. Here, Eve and her family decided to go to Australia and do a camp in the outback.

Initially, the killer, Mick Taylor, starts a friendly conversation with the family, but suddenly, he switches back to his original personality. He attacked the girl, Eve, but somehow she escaped the trap and decided to take revenge.

The second season of Wolf Creek premiered on December 15, 2017. The story follows a more or less similar pattern as of season 1. In the second installment, a group of tourists went on an adventurous tour to the infamous Outback.

As the story progresses, Davo encounters the killer, Mick Taylor. Latter, Davo was killed by Mick in a toilet block. In the end, when the tourist woke up, Mick told them he was their new driver.

Wolf Creek Season 3 Cast Members

Wolf Creek has featured a number of talented actors and actresses. The show includes John Jarratt, Matt Day, Lucy Fry, Tess Haubrich, and Charlie Clausen.

Below, we have added the list of cast members for Wolf Creek Seasons 1 and 2.

Lucy Fry as Eve Thorogood

Dustin Clare as Sullivan Hill

John Jarratt as Mick Taylor

Matt Day as Brian

Tess Haubrich as Rebecca Michaels

Charlie Clausen as Danny Michaels

Adam Fiorentino as Johnny Rossi

Deborah Mailman as Bernadette O’Dell

Robert Taylor as Roland Thorogood

Damian De Montemas as Inspector Darwin

Miranda Tapsell as Fatima Johnson

Maya Stange as Ingrid Thorogood

Laura Wheelwright as Kelly Yeoman

Matt Levett as Kevin Small

Felicity Price as Nina Webber

Julian Pulvermacher as Oskar Webber

Christopher Kirby as Bruce Walker

Jason Chong as Steve Cham

Elsa Cocquerel as Michelle Scott

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Wolf Creek Season 3?

Official information is yet to be available for Wolf Creek Season 3. Even the makers have not announced the release date and trailer for the third season.

However, looking at the last journey of Wolf Creek Seasons 1 and 2, we can see that both seasons were released with six episodes each. Therefore, the showrunner can expect to drop six episodes for Wolf Creek Season 3.

Where To Watch Wolf Creek Season 3?

Wolf Creek is one of the highly anticipated web series. If you are fond of watching horror, mysterious web shows, then the Wolf Creek series is more than enough to give you goosebumps.

Still, if you don’t know where to watch the earlier seasons, then let me tell you that Wolf Creek is available on a wide range of OTT platforms, including Amazon Video, Sky Go, Google Play Movies, Apple iTunes, etc.

Wolf Creek Season 3 Makers Team

Greg McLean is the creator of one of the most thriller web series, Wolf Creek. The official storyline was written and developed by Peter Gawler and Felicity Packard.

Further ahead, Greg also worked as the show’s director along with Tony Tilse. Apart from this, Wolf Creek also includes executive producers like, Greg Haddrick, Jo Rooney, Nick Forward, and Rob Gibson. Also, Geoffrey Hall served as the cinematographer of Wolf Creek Seasons 1 and 2.

FAQs

How Many Wolf Creek Seasons Are There?

As of now (April 2023), only two seasons are available for the Wolf Creek web series.

Is Wolf Creek Season 2 Worth Watching?

Greg McLean’s most adventurous web series Wolf Creek combines all the necessary aspects that should be there in a horror-action web series. Therefore, Wolf Creek is good to-watch series. Moreover, you will also like the concept and the killings of the lead character Mick Taylor if you are fond of watching horror movies.

Is Wolf Creek Season 2 Based On A True Story?

Wolf Creek is not based on true stories. However, the title at the beginning display ‘based on actual events.’ the makers took the surface-level details from the backpacker murder which Ivan Milat committed.

Who Is The Real Killer In Wolf Creek?

Ivan Milar is the real killer in Wolf Creek. He was a serial killer who killed over seven tourists between 1989 and 1993. Later, these killings were regarded as Backpack Killings.

Wolf Creek Season 3 Trailer Release

Currently, no official trailer is available for Wolf Creek Season 3. However, if you haven’t seen the earlier seasons, you should watch them first to get a clear picture of the storyline and the characters. Here, we have added Wolf Creek Season 2 trailer.

Bottom Line

So that’s all you need to know about Wolf Creek Season 3 release date and cast members. As mentioned above, the makers have not announced the details of Wolf Creek Season 3.

So that's all you need to know about Wolf Creek Season 3 release date and cast members. As mentioned above, the makers have not announced the details of Wolf Creek Season 3.

It seems like fans have to settle for only two seasons. Still, whenever we get the official confirmation from the cast and crew members of the Wolf Creek series, we will add it here.