Why Women Kill Season 3 Release Date to be Announced by September 2021

Why Women Kill is an American dark comedy that follows the lives of three women of different time periods.

One is a housewife of the 60s, the other is a socialite of the 80s, and the last is a lawyer of 2019.

What is common amongst the three is that each is dealing with infidelity in their marriages in the Pasadena mansion in California.

Perhaps we can cue for Taylor Swift’s No Body, No Crime here? It stars various wonderful women actresses from a diverse range, including Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Alexandra Daddario, and more.

Why Women Kill Season 3 updates

The first episode of the first season was aired on 15th August 2019. After that, despite the pandemic, the makers were able to bring to the audience the second season of this series in June of this year.

Now, much to the delight of the fans, the rumors of the third season are also in the air. The Paramount+ production renews the contract regularly.

So it is possible that the contract of this series will be renewed in October and will continue with shooting during the winter of this year.

In this way, the audience can expect the third season available for streaming by the next summer.

While there has been no official statement from the show’s makers, it is expected by September 2021. The trailer is also expected to be released soon for the 3rd season.

The covid protocol in California may have delayed the process, but there is still hope as the response of the second season was quite well. The fans are curious to find out what will happen in the upcoming season.

Where to watch Why Women Kill Season 3

If you have not seen it yet, you can stream it on voot or the Paramount+ platform. The first season is also available to rent on Amazon, Vudu, iTunes, and Google Play.