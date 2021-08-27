Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release date Kept Delaying

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, released in 2003 with a very low expectation, before which pirate movies were not very successful and often guaranteed a box office flop Caribbean franchise, by Tim Powers, has been one the most popular Walt Disney Studios franchises.

However, there have only been 5 movies and a sixth on the way. The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise reached enormous success and has remained popular ever since, constantly appeasing the masses and has earned Johnny Depp a nomination for his role as Jack Sparrow.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release date

There is no word yet as to when the final installment of the show will be released. The creators have been staying, mum. However, considering the global pandemic, the makers will sign the release for a sixth part in the next few years.

The fans will probably have to wait till 2023 for the sixth part of Pirates of the Caribbean as it doesn’t yet have an official release date.

Fans will have to wait until 2023 for the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean part, as there is no official release date.

It is, however, still a murky region to conclude if Depp will be a part of it anymore. However, the creator has advanced a welcoming wing to all the previous cast if they want to return. The final cast has not yet been decided for the upcoming installment.

The franchise’s enthusiasts have to wait for a little while more as there’s still no announcement about it.

Hopefully, the makers will announce the sixth part so that the fans could get glimpses of the film.