Waiting for Demon Slayer Season 2 Here are 5 Similar TV Shows to watch

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is the popular shonen anime series that has been renewed for a second season. The manga of the same name received popularity worldwide, leading to the creation of television shows.

Thereby, it was adapted into an anime series that aired in 2019 and consisted of 26 episodes.

The story follows a secret war against demons, where Tanjiro Kamado and his sister Nezuko Kamado get entangled in the affairs of a secret society and are seeking a cure for Nezuko’s demon curse.

Demon Slayer Season 2

While there’s still lots of time for season 2 to air, we’ve listed 5 Similar TV Shows to watch.

Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood follows the story of two alchemist brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, on a journey for the Philosopher’s Stone to help restore their bodies.

After a disastrously failed ceremony in their attempt to bring their mother back to life through alchemy.

Black Clover

The Black Clover is based on the popular manga of the same name. The story follows the adventures of Asta and the Black Bulls in the Clover Kingdom.

Everybody has some sort of magic, but Asta has no aptitude for magic. He and his friends go on a journey to join the Magic Knights to become the next Wizard King.

Bleach

The fans of Demon slayer will surely love this show. It follows the adventures of the hotheaded teenager Ichigo Kurosaki inheriting his parents’ destiny after gaining the powers of a Soul Reaper.

Inuyasha

One of the classic anime ‘Inuyasha’ follows the life of Inuyasha, a young half-demon seeking Naraku. He and his friends set out on an adventure.

Princess Mononoke

Princess Mononoke has a compelling story with unique characters who are full of mystery.

It follows a young man named Ashitaka and his struggle between humanity and the forest’s old gods. There’s plenty of action with great animation and unique characters.