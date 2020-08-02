Use this Google function to put a 3D tiger in your living room

Érika García / CNET



In recent days we have seen videos and photos of wild animals emerge in people’s homes on social networks. If you are wondering how they do it, the answer is thanks to a tool designed by Google that was presented last year and who is now having great success during these days of confinement by COVID-19.

This tool can be used on both Android and iPhone phones, but yes, your phone must be compatible with ARCore, Google’s augmented reality (AR) engine. In the case of iPhone, all models from iPhone 6S that have iOS 11 installed are compatible. In the case of Android, any model running Android 7.0 or later is compatible.

To see the animals, open the Internet browser on your cell phone and enter the Google search engine. Here you must write the name of the animal you want to see in 3D. If this animal is available in the 3D option, you will see in the results the image of the animal with the words “View in 3D”.

If you click on this option, the camera of your cell phone will open and you will be able to see the animal you choose in the place where the camera focuses. You can move it to put it where you want by dragging it with your finger on the screen and you can also resize it by sliding your finger on it.

Some of the animals available are eagle, lion, horse, panda, octopus, shark and even a human skeleton if you look for it as a “human skeleton”.

The coronavirus has caused many governments to take strict measures, forcing people to stay at home indefinitely so that the number of infections does not continue to increase. In addition to seeing 3D animals, at CNET in Spanish we recommend content to watch with your friends online and some applications to do sports and spend the best possible these days of quarantine.

